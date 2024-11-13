Mom breaks down in tears after receiving call from another parent about her daughter's lunch
"Well now we're all crying."
People say having children is like having your heart walk around outside of your body. You send them off to school, practices or playdates and hope that the world treats them kindly because when they hurt, you hurt. Inevitably there will be times when your child's feelings are hurt so you do your best to prepare for that day.
But what prepares you for when the child you love so much winds up accidentally healing your inner child. A mom on TikTok, who goes by Soogia posted a video explaining a phone call she received from a parent in her daughter's classroom. The mom called to inform Soogia that their kids had been sharing lunch with each other.
Soogia wasn't prepared for what came next. The classmate's mother informed her that her son loves the food Soogia's daughter brings to school and wanted to learn how to cook it too.
That may seem like a small thing to some, but the small gesture healed a little bit of Soogia's inner child. Growing up as a Korean kid in California, Soogia's experience was a bit different than what her children are now experiencing.
"I guess I just never thought that my kids would be the generation of kids that could go to school and not only just proudly eat, but share their food with other kids that were just so open and accepting to it," Soogia says through tears. "Knowing that they don't sit there eating their food, feeling ashamed and wishing that their fried rice was a bagel instead or something like that. And I know, it sounds so small and it sounds so stupid, but knowing their experience at school is so different from mine in such a positive way is just so hopeful."
Soogia's tearful video pulled on the heartstrings of her viewers who shared their thoughts in the comments.
"Soogia! It will never be small. Your culture is beautiful & the littles are seeing that every day. You've even taught me so much. I'm grateful for you," one person says.
"Beautiful! I can see your inner child healing in so many ways," another writes.
"Welp. Now I'm sobbing at the airport. This is beautiful," someone reveals.
"These Gen Alpha babies really are a different, kinder generation. I love them so much," one commenter gushes.
You can hear the entire story below. You may want to grab a tissue.
@soogia1
These kids, man. They’re really something else. #culturalappreciation #breakingbread #sharing #
This article originally appeared 1 year ago.
