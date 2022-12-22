+
Sign up for
The Upworthiest
Our top stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
Joy

Want to support local businesses and save big? Then it’s time to get on Groupon.

Groupon saves you money while supporting local businesses and building more vibrant communities.

Groupon
Via Unsplash

Groupon is a great way to support local businesses

Everybody loves a great deal. But if you can get a great deal while supporting a local business that makes your community a better place, that’s what you call a win-win. And when it comes to great deals and supporting local communities, nobody does it better than Groupon.

A lot has changed since Groupon launched back in 2008. However, one thing that has remained the same is the company’s commitment to building connections and communities.


So if you’re looking for a unique gift or one-of-a-kind experience, and you haven’t checked out Groupon in a while, here’s why you probably should.

Why Groupon?

Via Unsplash

When Groupon began in 2008, the idea was to create an online deals marketplace that helped consumers discover local businesses that offer unique services and experiences. Each day, there was a different deal from a different local business, whether it was for BOGO pizza or 50 percent off admission to the local zoo. Each deal lasted only 24 hours and didn’t activate unless a minimum number of people opted in. Once a deal was activated, customers received a voucher to redeem with the individual business.

As Groupon expanded to more cities, it offered more than one deal daily. It also got rid of the 24-hour time limit and started offering a wider variety of products and services from bigger and bigger companies.

Today Groupon is the best place on the internet to get a good deal. You can buy almost anything there, at any time, with no minimum number of buyers required for the deal to be activated. And while Groupon is still the number one way to discover amazing new services and experiences in your area, they now offer discounts from major chains.

Want a good deal on a spa day, teeth cleaning, or car detailing? Check Groupon. Want to save on hotel rooms, vacation packages, car rentals, phone plans, or tickets to sporting events? Check Groupon. Want to buy a new TV, jewelry, sheets, deodorant, or batteries? Check Groupon.

In short, you probably shouldn’t buy anything until you check Groupon because chances are you can save yourself a lot of money.


Local Communities At The Forefront

Via Unsplash

While Groupon has expanded far beyond its humble origins over the last 15 years, helping local businesses thrive is still the company’s top priority. When you search for deals, the results prioritize results based on your location. And when you go to browse by categories, the first one listed is local.

That’s not an accident. It’s the company’s ethos. Groupon’s goal is not to be the world's biggest eCommerce site. Their goal is to be the best. And that means creating the types of connections between consumers and businesses that help communities thrive.

In addition to helping local businesses gain loyal customers, Groupon also helps local communities through various corporate initiatives. These include partnerships with community organizations, investments in various nonprofits, an employee volunteer program, responsible business practices, and more.

There are lots of ways to save a buck. But if you want to save money, discover exciting new products and services, and support a company that supports local communities, click here to sign up for Groupon. You will not regret it.

From Your Site Articles
affiliate
Badge
truth
truth
Mental Health

Quitting vaping is hard – but you don’t have to do it alone

thetruth.com
True

When McCall Mirabella was a freshman in high school, she began vaping nicotine. It seemed like everyone she knew was doing it— she felt like she saw more kids her age using e-cigarettes than drinking alcohol, and rationalized that it couldn’t be that bad for her.

Eventually, she decided to quit and shared her entire journey with the world, hoping to warn others about the dangers—and realities—of vaping. Mirabella often wished she had access to a program for people her age when she was struggling on her own quit effort. That’s why she is partnered with truth® to spread the word about This is Quitting, a free and anonymous text message quit vaping program that is helping more than 500,000 young people.

Keep ReadingShow less
truth
Joy

28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world

An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.

via Pixabay

A cruise ship floating on azure waters.

Living the rest of your life on a cruise ship seems like the dream of the ultra-rich. You wake up every morning and have an all-you-can-eat breakfast. Spend the afternoon hanging out by the pool or touring a fantastic city such as Rome or Dubrovnik.

At night, have a drink in the lounge watching a comedian or a jazz band, then hit the sack and do it all over again the next day. Seems too good to be true for the average person, right? Think again.

Twenty-eight-year-old Austin Wells of San Diego told CNBC that he can make it happen because it’s cheaper than living onshore in Southern California and he gets to see the world. “The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” Wells told CNBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
cruise ships
Heroes

A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.

"This thing has been cycling 10,000 cycles and it’s still going." ⚡️⚡️

Steve Zylius/University of California, Irvine.

There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.

There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Patton Oswalt and his fans transformed a Twitter troll's life with a simple but powerful act of kindness.

"I'm not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this." ❤️✨❤️

This article originally appeared on 01.24.19


Social media spats usually end in ugly words or blocking people—unless you're Patton Oswalt.

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt has made a name for himself off screen as a blunt yet caring, compassionate human. His raw openness after his wife's unexpected passing and his willingness to engage in conversations about depression and dadhood after her death has touched people's hearts and opened people's minds.

And once again on Twitter, Oswalt has proven that he is unquestionably one of the most kind-hearted dudes in Hollywood.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pop Culture

Dan Harmon accused Hallmark of recycling one movie into two. The truth blew his mind.

Harmon called the "Sister Swap" explanation "cinematically unprecedented."

via Wikimedia Commons

Dan Harmon in 2013.

Hallmark movies tend to be predictable holiday fare, so it’s safe to say that “Rick and Morty” creator Dan Harmon wasn’t off when he cried foul after learning about the “Sister Swap” films.

Harmon saw there were two “Sister Swap” Hallmark movies that came out in 2021 and couldn’t tell which one to watch first. “Well HERE’S THE THING,” Harmon wrote on Instagram “Both Sister Swaps are released in 2021. They are not sequels. Both Sister Swaps are the same story, about sisters—played by real-life sisters, who have to swap…cities.”

In a world where Hallmark churns out 40 holiday films a year, it’s reasonable to think that the company was trying to pull a fast one and save some money by making two identical films and releasing them separately.

Keep ReadingShow less
hallmark channel
Democracy

Teacher tries to simulate a dictatorship in her classroom, but the students crushed her

"I’ve done this experiment numerous times, and each year I have similar results. This year, however, was different."

This article originally appeared on 08.11.19


Each year that I teach the book "1984" I turn my classroom into a totalitarian regime under the guise of the "common good."

I run a simulation in which I become a dictator. I tell my students that in order to battle "Senioritis," the teachers and admin have adapted an evidence-based strategy, a strategy that has "been implemented in many schools throughout the country and has had immense success." I hang posters with motivational quotes and falsified statistics, and provide a false narrative for the problem that is "Senioritis."

Keep ReadingShow less
Joy

This guy went viral for becoming an unexpected 'Cat Dad' and the internet melted

"Am I dad now?"

Image via Pixabay.

Even if you're not a cat person, you might have missed out on this wonderful journey.

This article originally appeared on 06.01.18


Life can come at you really fast.

Sometimes you're just moseying along, smelling the flowers (or getting your usual morning coffee; I don't know your routine) — and then BAM! Your existence has entered a new and exciting stage you weren't at all prepared for.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trending Stories