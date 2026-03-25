Frugal people share 20 smart financial decisions that saved them $10,000 or more

Frugal people know that saving money is all about stacking small savings. Over time, making choices like cooking at home instead of eating out and turning down the thermostat can add up.
These small savings can snowball into thousands of dollars. But sometimes, seemingly small decisions can lead to the biggest financial payoffs.
On Reddit, people shared their “biggest frugal win” that saved them $10,000 or more. From negotiating medical bills to buying used cars to DIY projects, here’s some of their money-saving wisdom:
Medical savings
“I’m using a dental college for all oral care and have had all teeth removed, gum shaping, and there making my dentures this month. Traditional dentures or even immediate style ones wanted at least $30,000 with all the extractions etc. The school I’m going to? So far I’ve spent $3,600 out of the $4,100 they quoted me.” – UnderstandingFar5012
“Learned to negotiate medical bills after my appendectomy in 2019. hospital billed $28k, insurance ‘negotiated’ it down to $14k, and my share was still $6,200 after deductible. Called the billing department and asked for an itemized bill. They’d charged $47 for a single ibuprofen and $400 for ‘observation’ that was literally a nurse checking on me once. Got those removed. Then asked about their financial hardship / prompt pay discount — turns out if you offer to pay the remaining balance in full immediately, most hospitals will knock 30-40% off. Ended up paying $3,100 instead of $6,200. That one phone call taught me the entire medical billing system is built on the assumption that nobody will question the numbers.” – RichardDr
“This is for others rather than myself since insurance covered Lupron shots after I had breast cancer. A Redditor pointed out you can get it through Marc Cuban’s Cost Plus for $80.00, compared to the $2,000 a month that is often charged that’s a huge difference. Hopefully this info can help others.” – yappledapple
Transportation savings
“I checked my ego and bought a 16 year old Prius for $5500 in 2021. No issues and still getting 47 mpg.” – flowbee92
“Over the long haul, switching to an e-bike has saved me maintenance money, insurance costs, gasoline and everything else associated with the car. I’m in a city with tons of bike paths and I can get anywhere on an e-bike. I live by myself so grocery shopping is doable on an e-bike also.” – jarchack
Lifestyle savings
“I’ve saved $12,744 since quitting drinking alcohol.” – PucWalker
“I stopped drinking almost 4 years ago. I have a little day counter app that also does math for cost savings. 16.5k saved on alcohol alone, probably thousands of more on healthcare and drunken impulse shopping.” – Mission_Yoghurt_9653
“I quit smoking in 2000, I’ve probably saved over $40,000 by now just in to cost of cigarettes. I’m sure if you factor in the cost of health issues it’s a far greater savings.” – lindygrey
“Probably volunteering—if I want to go to any kind of expensive event, big or small, I just register to volunteer at it—conventions, theater, exercise classes, etc. Yes I have to work a little, but I usually get plenty of downtime to enjoy whatever I’m there for, plus sometimes free meals, too. I’ve been doing this for more than a decade and do it often enough that I’d guess I’ve hit $10k in savings.” – lesbadims
“39 year old woman: I’ve accepted aging.” – ashashbaby248
Utility savings
“Switching to prepaid cell service. Pay $30 a month now vs $150. For over a decade now that’s more than $10k.” – National-Practice705
“Paid off mortgage early by making small principal payments, saving 13 yrs of interest at 8%.” – licensed2jill
“We were needing a new roof and just before we signed the contract hurricane Ian hit so the insurance not only covered it, but we replaced the shingle roof with a reflective metal one that lowered not only our electric but also lowered our priemems.” – nomadnomor
“Installed my own solar panels for 23k instead of 60k.” – bk2947
“My wife and I lived in a camper for several years while we saved up to buy land and start building a house. We bought the camper for $5,000, spent a couple grand renovating it ourselves, and then rented a lot at an RV park for $300/Mo for about 2.5 years. This step alone saved us well over $10,000 for the duration of our stay there, and then we used our savings to buy a piece of land and move the camper there. At that point we were living completely rent free and eventually built our house. Now we’re homeowners in our early 30s with no mortgage.” – BertKektic
Shopping savings
“Easily furnishing practically my whole house with furniture, carpets, lighting, clothing and cleaning tools obtained for free over a couple years on my local Buy Nothing Facebook page.” – soldelmisol
“Gonna say books has been my most frugal win, especially with three people in a house who all each have their own large and unique collections. Between utilizing the library since I was a kid, trading books and buying them from thrift stores and second-hand bookstores, I have saved probably $20k or more at this point. It has also led to obviously less clutter from books in our home because we just borrow a bunch and only search for books or series we really love now for purchase.” – Mewpasaurus
Marriage savings
“Eloped.” – nc_bound
“I got a prenup for like $1000 many many years ago and I filed for divorce when I found she was cheating years later. That saved me a good chunk of money and I didn’t have to pay any of her bills or her 20k plus attorney fees.” – Choice-Newspaper3603
“Writing in to dispute a debt my first husband failed to have my name removed from. When he filed for bankruptcy, an account that he agreed in our divorce agreement to remove my name from decided it still had me as recourse. I disputed it, and they were forced to conclude I wasn’t liable. It was about 75k.” – thatcrazylady