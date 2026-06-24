From senior class to senior home: over 50 classmates from Austin High School now live together

Think back to your high school senior yearbook where people scribbled “keep in touch” or “stay sweet!” in its back pages. Usually, these were just polite suggestions, and most people wouldn’t expect you to live out either platitude. But what if, 60 years after you graduated, those same people were around to follow up? DID you stay sweet? WAS your summer “kick ass?”

That is what’s happening at Westminster Senior Living facility, wherein over 50 classmates from Austin High School have all gathered to live in the same space. Some reside in independent living, while others have more assisted care. But their bond, all the way back to those teen years, is as strong as ever. But now, they’ve traded in their cigarettes and history books for early dinners and bingo. And they seem to be having a great time doing so!

A tenth of the population

In an Instagram post linked to ABC News, they share a photo of a handful of senior citizens posing in front of red and white balloons. Some are in wheelchairs while others are standing. However they’re situated, their common thread seems to be pure contentment.

ABC News and GMA writer Shafiq Najib shares that a resident named Cynthia Leach, who graduated from Austin High in 1977, came up with an idea to do annual reunions at Westminster. It simply made sense to Leach from a practical standpoint. “We have over 50 people on our list for our reunion here of folks that graduated from Austin High. That’s about a tenth of the population of the independent living folks here.”

The mighty Red Jackets

Ruth Sunil, Senior Director of Community Life Services at Westminster, shares with Upworthy that it’s extra special because the school spirit has continued throughout these residents’ lives. “This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Red Jackets, Austin High School’s iconic spirit organization. At Westminster Senior Living in Austin, we have identified 10 residents who were Red Jackets. One of our residents, Mike Roche, was a former Austin High cheerleader who recently rediscovered the uniform he wore 73 years ago and still has it today. Another resident, Eleanor Chote, has a particularly unique connection to the organization. Her mother-in-law helped establish the Red Jackets, and her sister, Kay Ballard, who also lives at Westminster, served as a Red Jacket as well. Together, these residents represent nearly a century of memories, friendships, and traditions tied to an organization that continues to hold deep meaning in their lives.” Austin High pep song. Photo courtesy of Westminster Senior Living

Susan Driver, class of 1962, was a Red Jacket and loves spotting so many around the senior living home. “It was wonderful because even if we weren’t Red Jackets in the same class, it was a shared experience that we had in common and could bond over.” When Driver was asked if she could have ever imagined “living among classmates” 60ish years later, she said it had never crossed her mind. “But, of course, when you are young, you don’t think you’ll ever be old!”

Carole Sikes, another Austin High senior turned Westminster senior, graduated back in 1956, and said she really enjoys seeing the Red Jackets around as well. “Well, it’s a very pleasant thing. When my husband and I moved here, we were just delighted to see how many former Austin High students were here, Red Jackets or others.”

School spirit forever

It’s not surprising that many of the seniors have remained spirited. I have a few friends who attended Austin High. One is KVET’s “JB and Sandy” radio co-host Tricia Mcllree, who graduated in ’89. She’s not at all shocked to see that these friendships have stood the test of time or that the “pep” of the school remains intact so many years later. “The entire school showed up to the football games and pep rallies and cheered each other on.” Austin High School. Mike Roche, Carlene Jenkins. Photo courtesy of Westminster Senior Living

And as for her own group of tight-knit friends, Mcllree adds, “We all plan to grow old together and live in our very own Golden Girls-style compound, not unlike the AHS alumni living together in Westminster Senior Living. They clearly have it figured out!”

The comments under the Instagram post are super supportive. One jokes, “I just know the tea in that community is piping.”

This Instagrammer, like so many, has given thought to how they could perhaps pull off a situation not unlike The Golden Girls. “We’ve talked about a house with a common area and separate bedrooms. Hadn’t thought about ‘taking over’ a facility, but sounds smart.”