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Expert says ‘Pacers’ take advantage of a hidden energy peak each day that most people waste

Managing your energy, not your time, may be the real key to a productive day.

By

Patrick Hamilton

woman, office, tired, athlete, training
Photo credit: Alexander Daoud/pexels.com & https://kaboompics.com/pexels.comA woman hits that dreaded mid-afternoon energy drain while an athlete trains at peak energy.

We have all been taught that time management is the holy grail of getting things done. Yet scheduling can often feel like a job in itself. From color-coding our calendars to the endless number of productivity apps, staying on task often feels like the only task. But even the most organized among us can still find themselves staring blankly out the window by mid-afternoon.

It turns out we might be thinking about time all wrong. 

Managing your energy, not your time, may be the real key to a productive and fulfilling day.

In her book Pacing, science writer Elizabeth Svoboda dives into how elite athletes perform at peak levels. Pro athletes do not sprint for eight hours straight. Instead, they train to exert maximum effort at specific moments, followed by deliberate recovery.

Watch on  YouTube

Svoboda suggests that this exact philosophy can transform our daily personal and work goals.

Understanding the power of natural energy peaks

Most people push through their daily tasks with brute force. “Powering through” is probably something you’ve heard repeated ad nauseam. Fatigue always manages to arrive, however, despite all that extra coffee and willpower. Our minds and bodies are not built for continuous, non-stop output.

Throughout the day, your nervous system moves through natural highs and lows. Research reveals that we all have a hidden daily energy peak. During this window, your brain fires on all cylinders. Focus comes naturally, complex problem-solving feels easier, and creativity flows freely.

Watch on  YouTube

Unfortunately, most people unknowingly waste this golden period on low-value tasks. They clear out routine emails, attend unnecessary meetings, or scroll through social media during their sharpest hours. By the time they sit down to do deep, meaningful work, their mental battery is completely drained.

“Pacers” work on tasks and goals differently. They identify when their internal rhythm peaks and aggressively protect that time for their toughest, most important challenges.

Ditching rigid schedules to prevent total burnout

The true beauty of pacing is that it is not about rigid time tracking. In fact, strict schedules can often backfire, creating extra stress when life inevitably gets in the way. Pacing is about flexibility and body awareness. It asks you to tune into your physical and mental signals instead of fighting them.

Watch on  YouTube

When you feel an energy burst, you lock in and tackle complex tasks. When your energy naturally dips, it’s a signal to step back, reset your nervous system, and rest. This approach prevents the dreaded afternoon crash and protects you from long-term burnout. By learning to ride your body’s natural waves, you accomplish far more in less time while preserving your mental health.

The best news? Pacing doesn’t require you to work harder or add hours to your day. You simply need to align your effort with your body’s natural rhythm. When you manage your energy instead of watching the clock, your entire work life changes for the better.

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