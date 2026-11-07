Alanis Morissette has a fresh take on menopause that is a must see

Singer Alanis Morissette turned 52 this year. In a new interview with Amy Poehler on the comedian’s Good Hang podcast, she said the best thing about being her age is “everything.”

“I highly recommend getting older,” Morissette enthusiastically told Poehler.

During their chat, the “Ironic” singer opened up about what going through menopause has been like for her—and the surprising ways it has helped her shed what no longer serves her. Alanis Morissette says menopause strips women of the “cozy tolerance” they were taught to have.



Alanis Morissette says getting older has been a gift



“I highly recommend getting older. Menopause is just magic. Everything: identity, value systems, relationships, who is God, and… pic.twitter.com/ob0KZ8MHoT— slam 👁️⃤ (@slamwontmiss) November 3, 2026

Alanis Morissette and Amy Poehler on menopause

“Menopause is just magic,” Morissette says, explaining that it has helped her turn over every stone. “Everything—identity, service, value systems, relationships, who is God.”

She shares that she’s felt more connected to herself internally. “How to talk to these parts,” she says as she motions towards her chest and torso, “these billions of parts in here [and her head]. To be responsible for what this is and not make it everyone else’s problem.”

Poehler loves it and laughs at Morissette’s depth by responding, “Two minutes in—who is God, Alanis Morissette? I love it! I love it so much. I’m so with you.”

Poehler adds, “I love it so much because you’re absolutely right. The dismantling is the last part. Like letting go of all the armor, all the stuff that you’ve added on. The shedding of that is, I think, the interesting part.”

A fresh take on menopause

For Morissette, menopause has helped her reframe how she sees society and her role as a woman in it.

“I mean, if we’re in the context of the patriarchy, which we were and still are, everything’s through the male gaze. The hormones we have in this body is the procreative imperative,” Morissette explains. “Put a baby in me, I’m going to tolerate everything.”

However, she adds that hormonal changes level that out. “Then you get closer to menopause, and progesterone and all the hormones are at zero. So all this sort of scaffolding of cotton balls and cozy tolerance, they go away,” she said.

This empowerment has impacted the singer and many women before her. Morissette draws on historical examples of how women have harnessed this power in the past:

“They used to go up to women in the town hall meetings, and they would seek out the women who were PMS’ing—because they would be the ones to lead the town hall meetings and tell the city what they needed to do,” she shares.

Poehler replies, “They were like, ‘I’m going to tell you the truth!’”

Morissette on hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

During a June 2026 interview with The Sunday Times, Morissette shared that, while going through menopause, she decided to try hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

She comically shared that she is “still alive, everybody! Get a little hot sometimes, but here we are!” Morissette then explained that going through menopause has also been “a truth serum,” adding that the “procreative imperative keeps me ooey-gooey, then when that goes away, I’m in my authentic truth.”

Morissette closed with a cheeky anecdote:

She shared, “The other day, someone said, ‘Why would you start HRT, because when you go off it in your seventies, it’s like you’re experiencing it [menopause] for the first time?’ And my question was, ‘Who’s going off it?!’”