Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

Doctors couldn’t identify what was killing a baby in 1977 until a nurse remembered a line from an Agatha Christie book

“The hair falls out.” That single sentence from an Agatha Christie novel caught a nurse’s attention as she looked after a mysteriously ill toddler.

By

Adam Albright-Hanna

By

Upworthy Staff

History, Medical Mystery, Books, True Crime, Healthcare Heroes
Photo credit: The Christie Archive Trust/Wikimedia CommonsAgatha Christie as a young woman in the 1910s.

Agatha Christie is widely celebrated as one of the best-selling authors in history. She penned more than 80 books, selling billions of copies worldwide. Her intricate detective plots and brilliant murder mysteries have captivated readers for over a century. However, few people realize that her meticulous attention to detail didn’t just entertain readers; it actually saved a dying child’s life.

In June 1977, a 19-month-old girl was flown from Qatar to London in critical condition. She was admitted to Hammersmith Hospital suffering from a severe, cascading illness that completely baffled the medical staff. The toddler was semi-conscious, her blood pressure was dangerously low, she had immense difficulty breathing, and her hair had begun to fall out in clumps. Doctors ran a battery of tests for rare disorders, but every lead turned into a dead end as her condition continued to rapidly decline.

The breakthrough didn’t come from a medical journal. It came from a paperback novel.

A nurse spots a clue in her novel

A nurse named Marsha Maitland was caring for the little girl while reading Christie’s 1961 crime novel The Pale Horse. In the book, characters fall victim to a mysterious illness whose most distinctive symptom is hair falling out, a classic sign of thallium poisoning. The description struck Maitland. She looked at the toddler in the bed, noticed the identical symptom, and began to wonder if life was imitating art.

Watch on  YouTube

The next morning, Maitland presented her theory to the attending physician. Dr. Victor Dubowitz, a professor of pediatrics at the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, admitted that the staff was “in a state where almost any suggestion was welcome,” as reported by The Washington Post.

Because thallium poisoning was incredibly rare in Britain at the time, the hospital lacked the specialized equipment needed to test for it. Desperate for answers, Dubowitz contacted Scotland Yard to locate a laboratory capable of running a toxicity screen. In a bizarre twist, Scotland Yard also put the medical team in touch with a thallium expert who was serving time at Wormwood Scrubs Prison and happened to possess detailed notes on the chemical’s effects.

Watch on  YouTube

When the toxicology results finally came back, the lab confirmed that the little girl had 10 times the lethal level of thallium in her system. Investigators later discovered that the chemical had been used as a pesticide to control cockroaches and rodents in her family’s home in Qatar.

With the source of the illness identified, doctors immediately began the correct treatment. Within three weeks, the child showed “remarkable” improvement, and four months later, she was discharged to return home with her parents. “When we last saw her, she had made a good deal of progress and was sitting up and taking notice again,” Dubowitz recalled.

Watch on  YouTube

How Christie knew her poisons

Christie’s uncanny ability to describe the poisoning so accurately was rooted in her real-world experience. According to historian Lucy Worsley, author of the biography Agatha Christie: An Elusive Woman, Christie’s path to detective fiction solidified during World War I, when she moved from working in hospital wards to the dispensary.

“This was the tipping point,” Worsley told ABC News Australia, explaining that the job required mixing precise medicinal formulations by hand. It was in that dispensary that Christie acquired a profound, clinical knowledge of lethal compounds, giving her an expertise that, decades later, would jump off the page to guide a nurse and save a little girl’s life.

This article originally appeared in July. It has been updated.

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

deforestation, recycling, hair cut near me
Nature

Hair salons in Europe are dumping their clippings into forests and it’s miraculous

john krasinski, millennials, generations, TV, movies, pop culture, media, commercials, jim halpert, the office, youtube
Generations

Voice actor says John Krasinski is single-handedly responsible for changing how every TV commercial sounds

wisdom, advice, woman, phone, astonished
Life Hacks

Woman’s request for ‘life-changing sentences’ is a gold mine of wisdom

movies, pop culture, music
Pop Culture

Roberta Flack said her song was too slow for Clint Eastwood’s movie. Then he made it a No. 1 hit.

culture, pop culture, nostaliga
Pop Culture

The secret 1991 ‘Star Trek’ video where Patrick Stewart tap-danced on the Enterprise bridge

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
cheer, cheerleading, sports, athletes, dancers, kids, students, teens, bravery, courage, perseverance
Wholesome

An 8th grade cheerleader watched her teammates quit one by one. Then she took the mat solo.

Evan Porter
bee gees, massachusetts, bee gees acoustic, barry gibb, robin gibb
Pop Culture

In 1981, the Bee Gees showed off their heavenly harmonies in an acoustic version of ‘Massachusetts’

Tod Perry
happy, happiness, contentment, psychotherapy, how to be happy
Science

Psychotherapist shares the 1 research-based habit ‘everyone should adopt’ to be happy

Emily Shiffer
kindness, teens, immigration, Walmart, pay it forward
Wholesome

An elderly woman’s card kept declining at Walmart. The teen cashier didn’t hesitate for a second.

Adam Albright-Hanna & Upworthy Staff