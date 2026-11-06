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An 8th grade cheerleader watched her teammates quit one by one. Then she took the mat solo.

Jorgia Walls’ performance is pure courage and perseverance.

By

Evan Porter

cheer, cheerleading, sports, athletes, dancers, kids, students, teens, bravery, courage, perseverance
Photo credit: Wikimedia CommonsA cheerleader's entire team quit. She went to the competition anyway and blew the judges away.

For some, it sounds like the makings of a nightmare: being forced to perform a group dance routine in front of a full audience and judges, but completely by yourself.

That scenario recently came to life at a small cheerleading competition in Georgia, but the brave girl at the center of the story wasn’t forced—she chose to step into the spotlight on her own rather than let the opportunity pass her by.

Entire 8th grade cheerleading squad quits, except one girl

Fourteen-year-old Jorgia Walls was thrilled to start her 8th-grade year on the cheerleading squad with seven other girls. She’d been cheerleading in the Peachtree Ridge, Georgia, school district since kindergarten and was ready to finish her middle school career strong.

However, her teammates were forced to drop out one by one because of family and other circumstances. Eventually, Walls was the only one left on the squad.

Her coaches gave her a choice with the Gwinnett Football League Kim Massengill Cheer Off coming up: she could drop down and cheer with the 7th graders, or she could walk away, too; no hard feelings.

Walls had a third option in mind.

Watch on  YouTube

14-year-old cheers in competition as a lone competitor

On October 25, 2026, at the Buford Arena in Buford, GA, Walls bravely took the mat solo.

She’d entered the 8th-grade “small team” division, which meant that, as a solo performer, she would compete against teams of about seven or eight members. The size of her original squad.

Walls and her coaches designed a two-minute routine to The Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.” But she wasn’t going to be content with the moral victory of just showing up; she wanted to put in the work to make the routine great, even if she was out there by herself.

“(Walls) told me, ‘No, I’m going to do this by myself,’” one of her coaches, Kenya Barbour, told the Gwinnett Daily Post. “I said, ‘Okay, we’re going to have to put the work in.’ And she put the work in.”

The crowd of over 1,500 people went wild when Walls began her routine, and the energy in the room was off the charts as she performed without showing a single sign of nerves.

“I am a crybaby,” Barbour said. “It was very emotional. Very overwhelming. But very rewarding at the end of the day.”

Judges respond to the unique performance

Walls’ hard work and courage paid off.

By the end of the night, she was hoisting a 1st-place trophy for winning her division.

CBS News reports that Walls’ parents originally signed her up for cheer to help with confidence and “public speaking.” From a timid kindergartener just learning the basic steps to performing alone in front of over a thousand people—it’s safe to say: mission accomplished.

“Follow your confidence; don’t get nervous,” Walls told CBS News in a video interview. “Go out there and do it.”

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