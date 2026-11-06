I showed my Gen Z kids ‘Dead Poets Society’ and their angry reactions to it floored me

As a Gen X parent of Gen Z teens and young adults, I’m used to cringing at things from 80s and 90s movies that haven’t aged well. However, a beloved film from my youth that I thought they’d love, “Dead Poets Society,” sparked some unexpectedly negative responses in my kids, shining a spotlight on generational differences I didn’t even know existed.

I probably watched “Dead Poets Society” a dozen or more times as a teen and young adult, always finding it aesthetically beautiful, tragically sad, and profoundly inspiring. That film was one of the reasons I decided to become an English teacher, inspired as I was by Robin Williams’ portrayal of the passionately unconventional English teacher, John Keating. Banger line from Dead Poets Society:



“Medicine, law, business, engineering, these are all noble pursuits, and necessary to sustain life. But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.” pic.twitter.com/rv4KtXaZhV— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 12, 2024

The way Mr. Keating shared his love of beauty and poetry with a class of high school boys at a stuffy prep school, encouraging them to “seize the day” and “suck all the marrow out of life,” hit me right in my idealistic youthful heart. And when those boys stood up on their desks for him at the end of the film, defying the headmaster who held their futures in his hands? What a moving moment of triumph and support.

My Gen Z kids, however, saw the ending differently. They did love the feel of the film, which I expected with its warm, cozy, comforting vibe (at least up until the last 20 minutes or so). They loved Mr. Keating, because how can you not? But when the movie ended, I was taken aback hearing “That was terrible!” and “Why would you traumatize me like that?” before they also admitted, “But it was so gooood!“

The “traumatize” part I actually get. I’d forgotten just how incredibly heavy the film gets all of a sudden. (A caveat I feel the need to add here: Gen Z uses the word “traumatize” not in a clinical sense but as an exaggerative term for being hit unexpectedly by something sad or disturbing. They know they weren’t literally traumatized by the movie.)

But in discussing it further, I discovered three main generational differences that impacted my kids’ “Dead Poets Society” viewing experience and what they took away from it.

1) Gen Z wants systemic change, not individual wins

The first thing my 20-year-old said when the credits rolled was, “What? That’s terrible! Nothing changed! He got fired and the school is still run by a bunch of stodgy old white men forcing everyone to conform!” My immediate response was, “Yeah, but he changed those boys’ individual lives, didn’t he? He helped broaden their minds and see the world differently.”

I realized that Gen X youth valued individuals going against the old, outdated system and doing their own thing, whereas Gen Z values the dismantling of the system itself. For Gen X, Mr. Keating and the boys taking a stand was inspiring, but the fact that it didn’t actually change anything outside of their own individual experiences stuck like a needle in my Gen Z kids’ craw.

2) Gen Z expects a warning before tragedy hits

To be fair, I did tell them there was “a sad part” before the movie started. But I’d forgotten how deeply devastating the last part of the movie was, so my daughter’s “Why would you do that to me?!” was somewhat warranted. “I thought maybe a dog would die or something!” she said. No one really expected one of the main characters to die by suicide and the beloved teacher protagonist to be blamed for his death, but I’d somehow minimized the tragedy of it all in my memory so my “sad part” warning was a little insufficient.

But also to be fair, Gen X youth never got any such warnings, we were just blindsided by tragic plot twists all the time. As kids, we cheered on Atreyu trying to save his horse from the swamp in “The NeverEnding Story” only to watch him drown. Adults showed us “Watership Down” thinking it would be a cute little animated film about bunnies. We were slapped in the face by the tragic child death in “My Girl,” which was marketed as a sweet coming of age movie.

Gen Z was raised in the era of trigger warnings and trauma-informed practices, while Gen X kids watched a teacher die on live TV in our classrooms with zero follow-up on how we were processing it. Those differences became apparent real quick at the end of this movie.

3) Gen Z calls out boundary-crossing behavior fast

The other reaction I wasn’t expecting was the utter disdain my girls showed for Knox Overstreet, the sweet-but-over-eager character who fell for the football player’s cheerleader girlfriend. His boundary-crossing attempts to woo her were always cringe, but for Gen X, cringe behavior in the name of love was generally either overlooked, tolerated, or sometimes even celebrated. (Standing on a girl’s lawn in the middle of the night holding a full-volume stereo over your head was peak romance for Gen X, remember.) For Gen Z, the only thing worse than cringe is predatory behavior, which Knox’s obsessiveness and pushiness could arguably be seen as. My own young Gen X lens saw Knox and said, “That’s a bit much, dude. Take it down a notch or three.” My Gen Z daughters’ lens said, “That guy’s a total creepo. She needs to run far the other way.”

On one hand, I was proud of them for recognizing red flag behaviors and calling them out. On the other hand, I saw how little room there is for nuance in their perceptions, which was… interesting.

A generational gap, not a wrong turn

To be clear, I don’t think my Gen Z kids’ reactions to “Dead Poets Society” are wrong; they’re just different than mine were at their age. We’re usually on the same page when it comes to these kinds of analyses, so seeing them have a drastically different reaction to something I loved at their age was really something. Now I’m wondering what other favorite movies from my youth I should show them to see if they view those differently as well, hopefully without “traumatizing” them too much with the experience.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.