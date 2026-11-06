Therapists share 7 hidden strengths homebodies have that keep them content at home

When it comes to social energy, homebodies recharge in the solace of their homes. They find peace and comfort staying in.

This contentment may confuse people who prefer to be anywhere but home, but it also doesn’t mean homebodies are strictly introverts.

“Homebodies can be just as socially motivated as people who love to be out all the time,” Blythe Landry, LCSW, M.Ed., founder of Grief to Purpose, tells Upworthy. “They simply find joy in their own company as a way to regenerate between social endeavors, rather than use being busy as a way to escape their own company.”

Hidden strengths of homebodies

Homebodies possess many powers and dualities.

“Homebodies can be highly social, adventurous, and outgoing, while loving the comfort of their own home. Both can be true,” Mandy Lam, LCSW, LCAT, MT-BC, a licensed therapist and founder of Mindful Roots Collective, tells Upworthy.

These are seven of their hidden strengths, according to psychologists and therapists:

Hidden strength No. 1: They can make themselves happy, and that skill goes with them everywhere

Homebodies aren’t relying on a friend group or constant social activity for most of their happiness.

“That doesn’t mean they lack relationships; they typically have very satisfying and important ones,” Emily Turinas, PhD, Licensed Psychologist at Live Oak Psychology, tells Upworthy. “But when friends are busy, or life shifts through something like a move and their usual supports aren’t available, homebodies tend to see far less disruption to their mental well-being. They’ve already built comfort in the world they’ve created at home, and they can fall back on that at any point in life, no matter what’s happening around them.”

Hidden strength No. 2: They more easily find contentment

“Homebodies often have the ability to find joy in everyday routines,” Savannah Matlock, LCSW, a licensed clinical social worker, tells Upworthy. “They can find satisfaction in simple, everyday activities, like reading, cooking, and spending time with loved ones and pets at home. Being able to appreciate these moments can provide a sense of contentment without constantly seeking new experiences.”

Hidden Strength No. 3: They design their space with intention

Homebodies set up their homes with purpose.

“The lighting, the blankets, the playlists, and their daily routines are all chosen on purpose,” Christiana Redeaux, DSW, LCSW-S, a licensed clinical social worker, tells Upworthy. “They’ve learned what helps calm their nervous system and decompress, so they build those things into their home for everyday living.”

Hidden strength No. 4: They know what recharges them

“Staying home to spend time alone is often a way for homebodies to recharge, and many people in my caseload say they’re aware of how much alone time they need before they start feeling emotionally drained,” Stephanie Levitt, MA, LPC, NCC, founder and Licensed Professional Counselor of Pathways Counseling Services, tells Upworthy.

Hidden strength No. 5: They have rich internal worlds

Homebodies can be deep thinkers with rich inner lives.

“This could look like taking time to think through an idea or project, having fun jumping around to different interesting topics, or practicing conversations internally,” Tyana Tavakol, a licensed trauma therapist in California and Florida and owner of the virtual private practice Uncovering You, tells Upworthy. “Their minds likely are interesting enough in and of themselves that having the space to think through things at home can be very helpful rather than being outside with distractions and interruptions.”

Hidden strength No. 6: They have a strong sense of self

Simply put, homebodies know who they are.

“Homebodies tend to know what they want and don’t feel pressure to do things just to make others happy,” says Turinas. “In their teens and twenties especially, being a homebody often means resisting the peer pressure to be out all the time. I’d guess plenty of people their age would secretly rather be home too, they just aren’t saying so.”

Hidden strength No. 7: They invest in deep, selective relationships

Homebodies prefer their relationships to be substantive.

“Because homebodies are content spending time with themselves or their family, they aren’t constantly searching for meaning or validation from others,” Turinas notes. “Their energy goes into the relationships that matter most, which makes those connections richer.”