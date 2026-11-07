Getting the silent treatment? Relationship expert shares the phrase that reopens communication.

Few things can make a relationship tiff go from bad to worse like sudden silence. If you’re the chattier partner who longs to talk everything out, that silence can be especially maddening. Is your tight-lipped significant other just overwhelmed and in need of space? Or are they deliberately shutting you out? Without knowing what’s behind the silence, it can be difficult to know what to do next.

According to Bonnie King, Ph.D., LPC-S, CSC, founder and clinical director of Counseling & Nature Therapy Center in Frisco, Texas, silence after an argument can mean several very different things.

“Silence after a fight can mean very different things. Some people go quiet because they’re overwhelmed, and some go quiet to punish,” King told Upworthy.

Shutting down vs stonewalling vs the silent treatment

Someone might shut down because they’re genuinely overwhelmed and can’t find the words to respond. King sees this frequently in her trauma work, particularly among people who learned early in life that speaking up during conflict wasn’t safe. However, unlike other forms of the silent treatment, shutting down is often followed by an effort to reconnect.

Stonewalling, on the other hand, happens when a partner shuts down, gives one-word answers, or even leaves the room. This typically stems from a physiological response called emotional flooding, with racing thoughts and an increased heart rate.

Technically, stonewalling is a form of shutting down driven by emotional flooding. However, its distinguishing feature is how it affects the other partner: it leaves them feeling emotionally abandoned, rejected, or shut out.

Then there’s silence used as punishment. Instead of asking for time to calm down, a person intentionally withdraws communication. The intent is usually to make their partner feel guilty or to make them give in. If that happens repeatedly, King says it can become a form of control.

When silence is used in a non-toxic way

There’s also something that can look like the silent treatment but is actually much healthier: asking to take a break.

As King explained, a partner saying, “I need an hour, and then I want to finish this conversation,” isn’t abandoning the conversation. They’re putting a little space between themselves and a heated moment so they can return to it in a better state. The key is establishing and honoring a time to return to the conversation.

“A healthy break comes with a reason and a return time: ‘I need an hour, and then I want to finish this,’” King said.

So what should you say when your partner goes silent?

While it can be tempting to fill the uncomfortable silence with countless texts, follow a partner into another room, or mentally replay the argument to figure out what caused the shutdown, these moves often push both partners even further apart in the long run.

King recommends taking a different approach: “Name what you see, say you want to work it out, and give them time.” That could sound as simple as: “I notice we’ve stopped talking. I want to work this out when you’re ready.”

This phrase works because it doesn’t demand an immediate answer or sound accusatory. Instead, it makes your intent clear while acknowledging your partner’s need to regulate first.

The waiting is the hardest part

Once you’ve said it, King recommends stepping back rather than continuing to pursue the conversation. That doesn’t mean sitting around anxiously waiting for your partner to decide when you’re allowed to speak again. Go for a walk, call a friend, read a book, or do something that helps you settle down, too. Take care of yourself, knowing that your partner is doing the same.

The goal for both parties is to find your way back to the conversation

When both people are calm, the conversation can shift from “What were we fighting about?” to “What happens when we fight?” This can create an opportunity to talk about what’s causing the silent partner to shut down, what it feels like to be on the receiving end, and, most importantly, to agree on a specific way to take breaks during future arguments and return to the conversation.

However, if silence is repeatedly used to make you apologize, give in, or walk on eggshells, King again warns that it has “become a form of control” and should be taken seriously.

In other words, not every uncomfortable silence spells doom for a relationship or needs to be eliminated. The real goal is to make sure that when it happens, both people know what it means and how to find their way back to each other.