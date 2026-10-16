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New ‘chronoworkers’ trend lets employees choose their hours based on when they’re sharpest

Experts say night owls and morning people should work when they’re at their peak.

By

Patrick Hamilton

worker, laptop, desk, office, yawning
Photo credit: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels.comAn office worker starts to feel burnout during the typical 9-to-5 grind.

The hours “9 to 5” make a great movie and an even better Dolly Parton song. But for plenty of people, those set-in-stone banker’s hours are a lousy fit. From congesting roads with rush-hour traffic to burdening working families, especially those with small children, it’s not ideal. 

For most workers, it’s simply something they have to accept because of corporate culture. But what if your brain fires on all cylinders at 5 a.m.? Or perhaps you do your best creative thinking at 7 p.m.? If that sounds familiar, the standard workday may be holding you back from doing your best.

Enter chronoworking: building your workday around your body clock instead of the other way around. If regular hours leave you feeling completely irregular, chronoworking might be just what you need. 

night shift, laptop, woman working
A woman working the night shift. Credit: Canva

What is chronoworking, exactly?

It all revolves around circadian rhythm. It’s the internal clock that governs your body’s sleep-wake schedule. But it’s not the same for everyone. Some people are sharp at dawn and fading by mid-afternoon. Others aren’t really firing on all cylinders until noon. The driving force of chronoworking is that people should do their most demanding work during their own peak hours. 

When companies force workers to sit at a desk staring blankly into space during their low-energy slumps, productivity plummets and stress skyrockets.

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Chronoworking throws out the one-size-fits-all rulebook. By aligning tasks with natural alertness peaks, employees report feeling happier, healthier, and far more fulfilled. It turns out that respecting our inner biology isn’t lazy—it can benefit both the individual and the company they work for. 

According to a survey by Canadian employment firm Robert Walters, 87% of the 1700 professionals questioned said they’d like to try it. The same survey found that nearly half of the participants believe their “mental health would improve if they worked according to their natural sleeping pattern.” Another 33% reported that chronoworking would let them be “more focused and productive in the workplace.” 

How companies are making the shift work

Of course, letting everyone work whenever they please sounds like a logistical puzzle for modern companies. How do you hold a team meeting if half the staff is asleep and the other half is deep in a pre-dawn flow state?

Forward-thinking businesses are solving this obstacle by establishing “core collaboration windows.” These time blocks are reserved for real-time chats and meetings. Outside those slots, workers can complete their responsibilities on a schedule that works for them. This allows a firm to focus on actual output rather than traditional clock-in times—and to work toward a corporate culture rooted in trust and responsibility. If pilot programs keep succeeding, the rigid 9-to-5 might soon become a relic of the past, replaced by a kinder, smarter way to earn a living.

So, should you send out that email announcing your new 11 a.m. start time tomorrow? Perhaps you should check in with HR first. But if your job allows it, ask for a modest shift and some agreed-upon overlap hours. Your company gets a sharper employee, and you get to stop fighting your own body clock. Now that’s a win-win.

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