Woman gives ‘excellent’ response to missing 7 a.m. meeting scheduled after work hours

Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is a modern-day struggle. With around-the-clock access thanks to email and cell phones, establishing healthy boundaries with work is a challenge—especially for people who work remotely.

Danielle S., a corporate-life TikToker, shared a series of videos about a tricky work situation that resonated with viewers. She explained that her boss sent out a meeting invite after work hours for 7 a.m. the following morning, which she ultimately did not attend. Her boss was not happy and confronted her about it.

Her response is being praised as “excellent” by viewers, many of whom work in HR.

Boss confronts her about missed meeting

In her video, Danielle documented a follow-up conversation her boss scheduled to discuss why she missed the 7 a.m. meeting. (She also noted that the call was scheduled just four minutes before she was set to log off for the day.)

She takes a few deep breaths before answering the video call, and he’s immediately unhappy with her.

“Sorry this is last minute, I just had to book this to ask why you missed that 7 a.m. panel this morning?” he says.

She replies, “Oh yeah, I did see that after I logged in this morning. But I also saw the invite wasn’t sent out until around 7 p.m. last night. That’s about four hours after I at least log off for the day. And I’m not one to check my emails when I’m finished working, so sorry about that.”

She responds with professionalism

The conversation continues, giving her an opportunity to explain herself.

He responds, “Yeah, okay well it wasn’t optional and you missed valuable information that I’m expecting that you catch up on.”

She notes that a transcription tool recorded the entire meeting, taking notes and highlighting action items—including assignments she should start on. She tells him she has already begun working on them and that he will receive them the following day.

Upon hearing that, he adds, “In the future, you don’t have the luxury of making those decisions. Part of being an employee is attending meetings that are put on your calendar.”

But she doesn’t back down as he continues to express his displeasure:

“I am going to be as frank with you as you are with us—I’m not going to make a habit of checking my email after hours. Respectfully, that’s just something we’ll have to disagree on. I’m happy to take this up to HR with you if this is going to be a persistent issue. I’ll follow up with you and the HR lead tomorrow by email. You’ll see it in the morning so they can solve this apparent ‘hot’ issue for us.”

In a follow-up video, Danielle shared a clip from her compliance review meeting with HR regarding her boss’s complaints.

In it, the HR representative tells her that they “found her compliant with both issues that were brought up against you, and we will not be seeking any disciplinary actions for you.”

She does a victory dance and also shares screenshots of the documents HR provided following its decision, including an email apology from her boss.

Viewers respond

In the video’s comment section, viewers shared their thoughts and praised the professionalism with which she handled the situation:

“HR here! Excellent response!”

“As a former HR director— yesss honey.”

“He sent the email AFTER business hours to schedule a meeting BEFORE business hours in the very next day? wtf does he expect? 24/7 availability?”

“In the future, send the invite during business hours.”

“He hatesssss not being able to get a negative response from you!!! 😭 keep smiling in these people faces and doing things the professional way queen 🤏🏻”

“HR here….PERIOD.”

“You are amazing. Please repurpose your skills for your own company.”

“I’m not checking emails or teams when I log off either, great response!”

“HR also here, and even if you did see it – DECLINED because outside of working hours, and very much optional due to that.”