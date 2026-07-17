Dick Van Dyke is 100 and thriving. His reason why is backed by real science.

When you think about staying young, what comes to mind? Maybe you’re focused on building muscle or maintaining bone density. Perhaps you’re stirring collagen into your coffee every morning, donning red-light therapy masks to ward off wrinkles, or eating trendy superfoods to keep your gut biome in check. One pop culture fixture seems to have tapped into the fountain of youth in an altogether different way. Enter beloved song-and-dance man, Dick Van Dyke.

The TV and film legend turned 100 on December 13, 2025. Despite his new centenarian status, Van Dyke still enjoys flashing that iconic, infectious smile at red carpets and public events. On occasion, he’ll even pull out a bit of soft-shoe during meet-and-greets with his beloved fans. The Mary Poppins star appears to defy convention for a person his age.

According to Van Dyke himself, his secret to reaching the triple-digits is surprisingly simple. He credits his remarkable longevity to one powerful tool: a positive attitude. Sounds too good to be true? According to a growing body of scientific research, he might just be ahead of the curve. What if the way we think about getting older influences how long we live?

The simple mindset shift that adds years to your life

It’s never fun to confront one’s own mortality, and when our bodies stop working quite as well as they used to, it can be easy to view aging as something one must suffer through rather than embrace. Van Dyke’s bubbly outlook, meanwhile, is a breath of fresh air. Several scientific studies suggest that his sunny philosophy may be the key to improving longevity.

In a landmark 2002 American Psychological Association study, researchers found that people with more positive self-perceptions of aging lived an average of 7.5 years longer than those with negative attitudes. They linked optimism to lower blood pressure and cholesterol numbers.

Meanwhile in 2019, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) studied the averages. The report found that the most optimistic people had a 50-70% greater chance of reaching 85 years or older. Quite a noticeable increase!

The most recent data comes from the Yale School of Public Health. Earlier this year, they reported that half of the individuals exhibiting positive beliefs about aging showed measurable improvements in cognitive or physical function. As Van Dyke has shared in interviews, keeping an upbeat outlook and simply “moving” are non-negotiables.

If you think of aging as an adventure rather than a decline, your body responds in kind.

How optimism acts as a biological shield

So, how does a sunny disposition translate to more candles on your cake? It all comes down to how our bodies handle stress. Chronic stress floods the body with cortisol and adrenaline. Over time, that can damage the cardiovascular system and weaken the immune system.

The studies indicate that optimists experience less of this stress. Additionally, they’re more likely to engage in healthy behaviors. That positive attitude translates to exercising regularly, eating better, and staying socially connected. The one-two punch of improved physical and mental well-being appears to deliver results. Bodies that move regularly recover from stressful events much faster and make people less vulnerable to chronic diseases.

Dick Van Dyke is living proof that a little joy goes a very long way. So, take a page out of his book. Smile a little more, worry a little less, and keep moving. Your future self will thank you.