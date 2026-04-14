Employee says goodbye to his coworkers with an over-the-top ABBA performance

Anyone who has ever had a job has fantasized about going out in style on their last day. Some dream of telling off their superiors; others hope their coworkers will open up and tell them how much they’ll be missed.

Mati Baran said goodbye in the most original way possible by delivering an over-the-top lip-sync performance, complete with video accompaniment, to “The Winner Takes It All” by ABBA.

The performance was fitting for Baran. When he’s not working as a graphic designer, he performs as Rabba Cadabra at drag shows and lip-syncing competitions in the London area. The video was a huge hit on TikTok, earning more than 4 million views. @matiibaran My proudest moment… ♬ oryginalny dźwięk – Matiibaran

The video begins with Baran standing in front of a large office monitor, while another version of himself sings the ABBA tune on the screen. Hilarity ensues as Baran begins interacting with the recording, staging a tug-of-war for the audience’s attention. The two Barans even come to blows, slapping each other across the face before eventually reconciling. “This is amazing,” one coworker shouts in the video. “This is so good!” another adds.

The performance was unforgettable

Baran’s coworkers were blown away by his performance.

“They were ecstatic. I couldn’t have asked for a louder audience, to the point where I was getting worried they couldn’t even hear the music,” Baran told Upworthy. “Even the surrounding workplaces situated next to us came to watch because of the noise they were making. The whole day was quite emotional for my closest friends at work and me, and I was surprised to see that some of them even started crying during the bridge of the song. I’m always happy when silly things somehow bring deeper emotions in people.”

Commenters on TikTok loved the video, too.

“I’m sorry, my dear, but you’re not leaving, shantay, you stay!” KatKat wrote. Others said Baran was the perfect personality hire. “Personality hire award goes to:” Olenka wrote. “Personality hire final boss,” Em added.

The ABBA song was a great choice for his goodbye

Baran said that ABBA was the perfect choice for the emotional moment.

“I knew I wanted something dramatic and a bit over the top emotionally,” he said. “This song just came to mind one morning, and right away I knew it had to be it. It just felt right, and everyone loves ABBA!”

The song’s opening lyrics were perfect for the moment:

I don’t wanna talk

About things we’ve gone through

Though it’s hurting me

Now, it’s history

I’ve played all my cards

And that’s what you’ve done too

Nothing more to say

No more ace to play

In a world where workplace goodbyes can be awkward and easily forgotten, Baran’s performance ensured his coworkers will remember him forever. It shows that with a bit of courage and attitude, a sad goodbye can become an unforgettable celebration.