Dramatic video shows Chicago man risking his life rescuing a man electrocuted on train tracks
He was given an incredible reward for his actions.
What makes somebody a hero these days? The term gets thrown around a lot. But usually it refers to someone who puts themselves at risk to selflessly assist another person, help a vulnerable animal or speak out when others stay silent. Heroes aren't born, they are made. And in a story first reported by a Bay Area ABC News affiliate in 2022, we get to see some incredible heroism caught on camera.
Things started when a fight broke out between two men at the 69th Street Red Line station in Chicago on Sunday and it spilled over to the tracks as a train came through, narrowly missing them, according to ABC. One man was electrocuted by the third rail that powers the train and was unconscious and convulsing on the tracks when the other scampered away. While a group of onlookers on the platform watched the unconscious man as he writhed on the tracks, 20-year-old Anthony Perry jumped down and lifted his body off the third rail to safety.
Perry then administered CPR with the help of a bystander. "It was definitely surreal," witness Tavi Ghee said according to ABC. "That was an out-of-body experience."
"There was a lady, I guess she had medical experience. She was talking me through on what to do. I feel like that was an angel from God. I ended up doing chest compressions and turning him on his side until the fire department got there," Perry said according to FOX 32.
Ghee took video of the amazing rescue. Warning: The following video is graphic.
\u201cCTA rider Anthony Perry is being hailed as a hero after pulling an electrocuted man off the train tracks at the 69th Street Red Line station. (video from Facebook user Tavi Ghee June 5 at 4:38 PM)\nhttps://t.co/90e2yCKce4\u201d— SubX.News (@SubX.News) 1654745805
Perry’s heroics were incredible because he risked his life by approaching the third rail. “Customers who enter CTA tracks, known as the rail right of way, face not only the danger of oncoming trains, but also that of the third rail, which carries 600 volts of electricity used to propel trains—a level of electricity that is almost always lethal,” the Chicago Transportation Authority's website warns.
The man who was electrocuted suffered a burn to his left leg and an abrasion to the mouth but was transported to the hospital in good condition. The man who he fought with has yet to be caught, but the Chicago police are looking for him.
Perry briefly touched the rail and had minor burns.
"I was hoping I could just grab him and not feel nothing, but I felt a little shock," Perry said. "I felt it all through my body actually. I didn't let that stop me,” Perry said according to ABC.
“When I looked back on the video and I listen, it sounded like everyone was in fear … no one actually did anything, they just wanted to record,” Perry said according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
\u201cDRAMATIC VIDEO: A mass transit rider is being hailed a hero after pulling a man off the tracks at a Chicago station. Twenty-year-old Anthony Perry was honored with a ceremony and an amazing gift! \u2764 https://t.co/pPEaKZD737\u201d— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7 Eyewitness News) 1654814239
Perry was honored for his bravery on Tuesday with a ceremony with Chicago philanthropist Early Walker. Walker gave Perry a gas card for his bravery, knowing that he didn’t have a car.
But then a tow truck pulled up with a larger gift, an Audi A6.
The gift must have been a godsend for Perry, who has a 90-minute commute to work each day that requires him to take two buses and a train.
"We just wanted to honor you. We wanted to literally show our appreciation because we need more people like you. We need more Anthonys in the world. Everybody is about the views, about going viral but no one helps,” Walker said. “We just wanted to honor you, we want more Anthonys in the world.”
"Good does win," Perry said. "Good always wins!"
This article originally appeared two years ago.
- Red states make up half of the Top 10 states for clean energy ... ›
- 6 songs that seem romantic but aren't, and one that seems like it isn't ... ›
- A London street artist filmed his year long battle with a graffiti ... ›
- 6 songs that seem romantic but aren't, and one that seems like it isn't but is. - Upworthy ›
- Why is building trains so expensive in America? - Upworthy ›
- Student commutes form L.A. to Cal Berkeley by plane - Upworthy ›
- German students build EV that gets 1600 miles to a charge - Upworthy ›