Responses to silly ‘depluralize a movie’ prompt showcase how delightfully clever people can be

For all of the downsides of social media, one of its biggest upsides is how it highlights how incredibly funny some people are. Short form posts are a perfect place for quippy wit and humor to shine, and when you toss in a prompt with a grammatical twist, the result is a showcase of human cleverness.
A perfect example is the “Depluralize a movie” prompt, which has made its way around various social media sites and brings out the most concisely skilled word nerds among us.
“JAW.” Cute, simple, straightforward. You can take any movie with a plural “s” and just remove it for a tiny chuckle. “The Avenger.” “Star War.” “Heather.” But the best responses make you think for a minute before the light bulb goes on and the belly laugh hits:
“Lion and Prejudice.”
“Tree Gump.”
“Snow White and no one else.”
“A Crow on the Orient Express.”
“Gone with the Air Molecule.”
“The Breakfast Individual.”
“Fish of rock.”
“Indiana Jone.”
“Child of the kernel.”
“Clause of Endearment.”
“Cheaper By Myself.”
“Chitty Bang”
“Monster, Sole Proprietor.”
“BRICK-E.”
“Inchloose.”
“A Single Ado About Nothing”
“One Good Man.”
“Something, Somewhere, Once”
“Saturday at Bernie’s”
“One Dollar Baby.”
“Mario Only Child”
“The Postman Rang Once The One Time He Stopped By.”
“I for Vendetta”
“Malcom I”
“Jumanjus.”
That last one is a perfect example of why people are loving the responses to this prompt. “Jumanji” isn’t even plural, but applying the rule that gives us cactus/cacti and octopus/octopi, we get “Jumanjus.” Cleverly hilarious.
Some adjustments are just so silly, you can’t help but laugh, like “Indiana Jone.” Many of them use animal groups (pride of lions, murder of crows, school of fish) that you have to decipher or stretch your logic to break down things we don’t think of as plural (wall to brick, wind to air molecule, corporation to sole proprietor). And “I for Vendetta” and “Malcolm I”? Perfect. (As one person said, we don’t have enough Roman numeral humor in the world.)
People loved seeing how creative others were in their responses:
“This thread is for the ‘pleasure to have in class’ kids only and I love it. 😂”
“Gods everyone is so much smarter than me. I’m just over here trying to think of titles ending in S.”
“I’ve never been more ok with everyone been smarter than me. 😂”
“I cannot read this thread while my partner is trying to sleep beside me. I am SHAKING the bed, laughing.”
Why do people find these depluralized titles so funny, though? Likely the same reason we delight in puns and spoonerisms. Wordplay tickles our brains and our funny bones.
As neuroscientist Dean Burnett shared with BBC Science Focus, “Humor is essentially our brain going ‘This isn’t how things usually work… but I’m okay with it!’”
Burnett explains that humor happens in our brains when there’s incongruity between what we expect to happen and what actually happens and we resolve that incongruity.
“Basically, thanks to these complex systems in our brains, humour can be derived from things being surprising, unexpected or wrong in some form, as long at it’s resolved, without negative consequences,” he writes.
That’s essentially what’s happening when we see a familiar movie title altered in a way that we don’t expect but that ultimately makes sense. Whatever the humor trigger, it’s so fun to have so many people enjoy some wordplay together.