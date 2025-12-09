Woman shares hot take on why a dumpster is the best Christmas gift you can get for your neighbors
"You can wrap a bow around it! I've had my kids decorate it before.”
When it comes to cost effective, inexpensive Christmas gifts for your neighbors (that also benefit the giver as well) mom and content creator Ashley Rose Reeves says she has the “ultimate hack.” And honestly? She might be right.
Her suggestion? A dumpster.
It might not sound as immediately festive as a basket of holiday cookies, but read on.
In an Instagram video, Reeves explained how, for the past decade, her family has rented a dumpster, which costs “about $150 to $200, depending on where you're at,” from December 23rd to January 1st. During that time, her neighbors can throw out any trees, boxes, general end-of-year clutter, etc.
To make it more cheerful, you can wrap a bow around it, Reeves suggested. Her kids have even decorated theirs before.
“It will decrease your stress load, I promise it's so easy,” she concluded. “I love being known as the neighbor who rents a dumpster for everyone.”
Down in the comments, people were calling it a “genius” idea. A few even shared that they did something similar each year.
“I’ve been doing this for years because of your brilliant idea! My next door neighbor and I split the cost and everyone loves it!,” one person wrote.
People also brought up some other things to consider. Some mentioned that in their area, costs are more towards $400-500, which is considerably more expensive. Others noted that some areas have hefty restrictions as to what can be thrown into a dumpster. For some dumpster companies, cardboard and trees must be recycled, for example.
But then again, some folks had equally cool ideas for neighbor bonding gifts, no dumpster required:
“Every year for new years we cut up our Christmas tree and have a mini bonfire! One of my fave traditions and it keeps it out of the landfill and we get a fire without buying wood.”
The Grinch. media1.giphy.com
“Our neighborhood has an evening where we visit around a fire pit and have dessert and cocoa. We collect donations in lieu of neighbor gifts and donate all money to Road Home, our local homeless. shelter. It’s so fun to get to visit with my neighbors and we don’t give/receive so many little gifts throughout the month.”
Ideas like this resonate especially well with those who love practical kindness: simple gestures that make daily life easier, reduce stress, and strengthen community bonds. It’s the same reason neighborhood libraries, lawn-mowing circles, and shared garden projects have become more popular: they turn everyday resources into something communal rather than individual.
Not every neighborhood will need or want a dumpster, but the principle behind it is universal. The holidays tend to be hectic, expensive, and emotionally loaded. Anything that lowers the burden (and gives the gift of more mental space) is a welcome reminder that giving doesn’t have to mean shopping.