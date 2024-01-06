+
Joy

Family's outdoor cat jumps into action to save their dog from a coyote attack

Binx jumped right in to protect her sister from two coyotes.

cat distribution system; cat saves dog; cat saves dog from coyotes; coyotes attack dog; cat attacks coyotes
KFOR|YouTube

Family's cat saves her dog sister from wild coyotes.

People like to think cats are aloof and don't care about anyone but themselves, but that's not true. Well, the aloof part is true. They're also pretty fickle about if they want to be touched or not, giving unsuspecting cat parents a quick swat for daring to think they want to be petted. Even still, that doesn't mean they don't love their family members, human and furry.

A family in Oklahoma found out just how much their outdoor cat loved their dog, Oakley. When the little white pooch was outside to go potty, she didn't realize danger was just out of eyesight until it was too late. A group of coyotes began attacking the little dog, who was in that part of the yard all alone, but Binx, the family cat, sprung into action without hesitation after hearing the commotion.

Binx is part of the cat distribution system, meaning the family didn't pick her out. The little black cat just showed up in their yard when she was about two months old, and it's a good thing she did.

When Binx heard her fur-sister being attacked, she ran full force and jumped right toward the faces of the attacking coyotes, sending them running. Oakley was injured pretty badly in the attack, but the owners had no idea what happened until they looked at the security video after the dog was treated at the vet.

"It was inspiring to see our little outdoor cat just jump at two coyotes that were attacking this little dog that she loves and run them off," Lane Dyer told KFOR News.

Family

After his daughter was born with the 'wrong' eye and hair color, a dad demanded a DNA test

Was he right to be skeptical?

via Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels and Anna Shvets/Pexels

Can he be the father?

The presumed father of a newborn baby was skeptical of his paternity after the baby girl was born with blonde hair and blue eyes. He and his wife of two years have brown hair and brown eyes, so he thought there was no chance it was his child.

The wife reassured her husband that they could have a blonde-haired, blue-eyed baby and that, quite often, a baby’s hair and eye color can change over time.

But the husband “freaked out at this and refused to listen,” the wife wrote in a viral post on Reddit’s AITA page. Instead, he “demanded a paternity test and threatened to divorce me if I didn’t comply, so I did.”

The man was so confident that after the baby was born, he moved into his mother’s house while he awaited the results of the DNA test. The wife stayed home with the baby and was helped through the first few weeks by her sister.

Joy

Granny Lyft driver's super-specific, unintentionally funny list of rules is delightful

Like you wouldn't also be upset if someone taught your parrot to swear?

via Elvery Branes/Flickr and SHVETS production

Grandma is watching you in the backseat. Mind your manners.

The rideshare experience involves a leap of faith for both the passenger and the driver. The passenger trusts the driver to get them to their destination safely and comfortably. The driver trusts the passenger to be a decent human who won’t harm them or eat tuna fish in their car. (Rideshare drivers use their own vehicles, after all).

A grandmother who drives for Lyft has taken matters into her own hands and posted a list in her car that spells out what she will and won’t allow. Similar to a Taxi Passenger’s Bill of Rights, this is her own personal bill of rights.

A photo of her list went viral after user u/joyisnotdead posted it to Reddit. Commenters love the list for its sass while also debating its merits. The vast majority fiercely defend it. “Most of [this] is really just basic etiquette,” writes shannibearstar.

Science

Levi's CEO settles the debate on just how often you should wash your jeans

There are a lot of diverse opinions on the topic.

via Levi Strauss and Ricardo Gomez Angel/Unsplash

How often should you wash your jeans?

Social media has become a fertile breeding ground for conversations about hygiene. Whether it’s celebrities bragging about how little their family bathes or battles over how often people should wash their sheets or bras.

One of the debates that gets the most diverse responses is how often people wash their denim jeans.

Denim atelier Benjamin Talley Smith tells Today that jeans should be washed "as little as possible, if at all.” Laundry expert Patric Richardson adds they should be cleaned “after nine or 10 wearings, like to me, that is the ideal." At that point, they probably have stains and are "a little sweaty by that point, so you need to wash 'em," Richardson says.

Still, some people wash and dry them after every wear while others will hand wash and never hang dry. With all these significant differences of opinion, there must be a correct answer somewhere, right?

Pop Culture

Woman shares who she won't be tipping in 2024, and not everyone agrees

One thing we can all agree on: Tipping culture has gotten way out of hand.

@antidietpilot/TikTok

Not everyone agrees with her list.

If you’ve found yourself frustrated after seeing pesky tipping options pop-up literally everywhere you spend money (even at self checkout, seriously?), know you are not alone. Tipflation is leaving many people drawing up newer, stricter spending boundaries for 2024.

Take Justice, for example.

In a video posted to her TikTok, the Chicago-based content creator recently shared her list of services she will absolutely, with zero guilt, “NOT be tipping” for this year, stating that “tipping culture is OUT of control.”

While her sentiments resonated with viewers, not everyone agreed with who she’d be cutting off.

Identity

A woman hit on a gay man in a parking lot and the misunderstanding is so heartwarming

The enouncter was special for both of them but for different reasons.

via WowRealNeat/TikTok and TifanieMayberry/TikTok

Tifanie Mayberry and David Frazier discuss their chance encounter.

Usually, when you read a story about people being confronted in a grocery store parking lot, it's bad news. But not this time. Back in November of 2023, Portland, Oregon-based photographer David Frazier had an uplifting experience in the parking lot of a New Seasons market after being approached by a female admirer.

He later told the story on TikTok in a video that received over 3.4 million views.

While making a quick run to the store, Frazier parked next to a woman driving a Tesla. He noticed she was eating, hanging around and “vibing,” so he flashed her a smile and went into the store, where he picked up a bite to eat.

Health

Why time seems to accelerate as we get older and what we can do to slow it down

How time works is totally trippy, but there are some "tricks" to change how our brains process it.

Jordan Benton/Canva

Time is weird.

You're going along, minding your own business on the internet, when suddenly this little gem comes across your timeline:

screenshot that reads "1980 and 2023 are as far apart as 1937 and 1980 were. Sleep tight, odl fogies"1980 to 2023 = 1937 to 1980. How can that math be right? Kevin Smith/GenX Only Facebook Group

Your first reaction is, "Nuh-uh, no way," so you pull out the calculator to do the math yourself—several times because you're sure you must've missed a number somewhere. You remember how long ago 1937 seemed in 1980, and there's no possible way that much time has passed between 1980 and now. Then, as the warped reality of time washes over you, you sit and stare in stunned silence, contemplating the existential crisis.

Why does time work this way? Why does it seem to get faster and faster and condense to make decades seem shorter and shorter as we age? And perhaps more importantly, how the heck do we stop time from feeling like a runaway freight train?

