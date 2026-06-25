Bride’s grandpa meets groom’s grandma on their wedding day. They just got engaged.

Bride Jenna Savacool and her husband, Blake, said “I do” seven months ago in a gorgeous ceremony in California. The couple had no idea their wedding would lead to a serendipitous meeting between their single grandparents: Jenna’s grandpa and Blake’s grandma.

Love would soon blossom between them, leading to an engagement. A sweet video of Jenna’s grandpa getting down on one knee to propose to Blake’s grandma is making the Internet’s eyes well with happy tears.

“We never imagined that introducing our families at our wedding would eventually lead to an engagement,” Savacool told Upworthy, adding that she and Blake have been “so excited for them from the very beginning. What makes it even more special is that we got to watch their relationship unfold after meeting on one of the most important days of our lives—our wedding day.”

@jennarenae36 The craziest but sweetest love story🩵🩵🩵 7 months ago, at mine and my husbands wedding, my grandpa was introduced to my husbands grandma. They quickly fell in love and everyone knew what would come next. They both deserve the world and I’m so happy to be a part of this #engaged #grandparents ♬ Sand Drawing – Judah Earl

Grandparents fall in love

In the now-viral TikTok video of the proposal, Jenna captioned the video, which shows her grandpa proposing (and struggling to get up with some loving help from his new fiancée), with a touching message:

“The craziest but sweetest love story🩵🩵🩵 7 months ago, at mine and my husbands wedding, my grandpa was introduced to my husbands grandma. They quickly fell in love and everyone knew what would come next. They both deserve the world and I’m so happy to be a part of this.”

Savacool says meeting each other fulfilled a deep desire both grandparents had to find love.

“They have both been longing for someone to spend the rest of their years with for a while, and even though they weren’t necessarily looking for something immediately, they found it during the happiest day of mine and my husband’s life, which is amazing in itself!” she said.

The connection between their grandparents did come with some “initial shock because it’s such an unexpected and unique love story.”

“But as their relationship grew, we saw how much they genuinely cared for each other, how happy they made one another, and the love and respect they shared,” she added.

Savacool and her husband are so grateful that their special day brought together two of the most important people in their lives.

“Seeing that connection develop has been incredible, and we’re so grateful that our own love story played a small part in creating another one,” she said.

Viewers react

People poured out their well wishes, shared similar stories of finding love later in life, and left funny comments on the video:

“Y’all cousins now.”

“Can you wrap your brain around that, that you two had to meet so your grandparents could find each other and live the rest of THEIR days happily ever after too. The universe always has a plan and a timeline. 💗”

“Omg, the turnaround showing the ring. Like she was a young girl 🥰”

“Her helping him up 🥺 it’s never too late to find your person.”

“I met my now grandpa at yoga. We were friends for a couple years. My grandma came to town from Colombia one day and I introduced them. They’ve been married for 6 years 😭😭😭😭”

“This is the most beautiful engagement congratulations.”

“Your love story created another love story🥹 how beautiful.”