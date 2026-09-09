Boomer is roasted for opening low-tech AI storefront business to guide AI beginners. But many love it.

For older generations, keeping up with technology can be a struggle—especially with swiftly-moving developments like AI (artificial intelligence). According to a 2025 Deloitte report, only 20% of Boomers had used an AI tool, compared to 76% of Gen Zers.

One business in Charleston, South Carolina is capitalizing on the age gap by offering services that edicate older generations (and anyone curious to learn) about AI in an approachable and straight-forward way.

Jim Reilly (@jim_rainbow), one of the co-founders of Charleston AI, shared a now-viral video of the no-frills AI business’s brick-and-mortar office that has people talking about generational gaps in technology use. The response to Reilly’s video has seen many poking fun at the setup—and questioning if it’s satire—while others are praising his brilliance for establishing an approachable way to learn about AI.

“We’re here to help humans help humans with AI,” he says in the video.

Brick-and-mortar AI store

In the video, Reilly offers viewers a tour of the bare bones office, showing off various conference rooms (which he refers to as “labs”), where clients can meet and discuss ideas with his team.

“This is where AI comes alive. What used to take months to get accomplished, we can do in hours for you,” he says, explaining that the business is there to help small businesses or individuals understand how they can utilize AI and make it work for them (such as taking lots of notes).

The video makes it clear that it’s okay not everyone is a tech genius. Some people are completely new to AI, or simply at a beginner level understanding of AI. But with curiosity and a willingness to learn, anyone can learn.

Viewers respond with roasting humor

The comment section was loaded with funny comments giving Reilly and his video a light-hearted roast:

“When your grandpa discovers chat gpt.”

“This is like investing in Tesla in 2010.”

“This feels like that part of The Big Short where we know the bubble is about to burst.”

“I’m so confused if this a joke or for real. Or is it AI lol.”

“Something just came by desk, and it’s called ‘Charleston AI’.”

“From their website, ‘Bring us the AI you already use. Our Charleston engineers build skills, connectors, and plugins into it — or fix what is broken — and hand you a working AI before you leave the lab.’ I can’t wait to be handed my working AI!!”

“Dude used AI to come up with this idea 😂”

“Bro got fold up chairs for the meeting room.”

“Finally, a place to AI 🗿.”

“The next Nividia.”

“Being a boomer seems like an utterly magical way to experience reality.”

Reilly is in on the jokes

In response to the playful jabs, Reilly responded with an on-the-nose follow-up video with more details on what Charleston AI does for its clients. In a hilarious signal he is in on the joke, Reilly states that making a “Jim Rainbow” costume for Halloween will not be possible.

He takes another opportunity to explain to viewers who pointed out that Charleston AI takes “copious notes” that they do indeed use AI to do so. He points to a tool called Plaud Note Pro, an AI voice recorder and note taker.

Reilly adds that they’ve been installing them for clients who find them “cumbersome” and “complicated.”

Helping generational technology gaps

Fun and jokes aside, the business has garnered lots of support. Reilly’s video landed on the daily tech and business TBPN (Technology Business Programming Network) podcast, where hosts John Coogan and Jordi Hays gave their positive takes on the “Mom and Pop AI Shop.”

“It’s a very funny video, and I actually think it’s a good business—and I think it should exist,” says Hays. “Like some people, they’re curious about AI. Maybe they’re running a small business…it’s nice to just drive by something and go in somewhere and talk to real people that are in your community to learn about something that’s complicated and sometimes scary. So very in favor of it.”

Many viewers loved the video and the business’s simple concept, and shared their thoughts in the comments:

“So I looked- this is real. They consult and help people learn basics and basic tools. Those of us who grew up with tech may find this funny, but the reality is there a ton of small business that need help and don’t know where to start. The little smoothie place, or the pizza place that’s been in the same plaza 20 years. The owners are still working, want to grow, see opportunity, and just don’t know how bc for so long they could get by on just being the good local spot that say, made great pizza. Now they want more than their website or uber and don’t understand what that is and what it can do for them. So yes, his set up is simple, but their model is simple, because getting started, is also simple. Let’s not knock people down for trying to keep up and improve!”

“Good going man. Don’t get discouraged with negative or mocking comments. Every AI startup is running after larger business . I think AI can help small business owners as well. We just need firms like your to position and realize the value.”

“zoomers take note, this is how you do business.”

“We love seeing AI become this accessible at the local level. Turning big ideas into practical solutions for individuals and businesses is where the technology can really start making an impact.”