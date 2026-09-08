Doctors say this one specific sentence from male patients is a massive red flag

Medical professionals spend years learning how to diagnose complex diseases. Sometimes, however, the biggest warning sign isn’t on a chart or a scan but a single sentence. When doctors on Reddit were asked to discuss the biggest red flags they’ve seen in patients, one answer came up again and again. It’s when a (male) patient says: “I feel fine, but my wife made me come in.”

It sounds like a joke about stubborn husbands. Doctors treat it as a clinical pearl, meaning a rule of thumb that holds up in practice.

“Every time. [Myocardial infarction] and cancer being the most common diagnoses, in my experience,” one medical professional wrote. Clinical pearl – If your male patient says “I feel fine but my wife made me come in”, it has a positive predictive value for serious illness that is close to 100%

byu/Majorpain2006 inmedicine

“I’ve actually gotten, ‘My wife says I have chest pain’ before,” another added.

According to a 2022 survey by the Cleveland Clinic, over 55% of men don’t see their doctors for regular health screenings. Data from Orlando Health shows that a third of men don’t go to the doctor at all unless they fear a serious problem. Representative image of uncomfortable man at the doctor’s office. Photo credit: Vitaly Gariev via Unsplash.

Darren D. Moore, a licensed marriage and family therapist, told Innerbody the pattern starts early. Young boys usually rely on their parents to schedule medical appointments while young women establish routines with specialists like gynecologists during their teenage years. Men simply don’t build the habit of interacting with healthcare systems.

So by the time a wife notices something is wrong and pushes, whatever it is has had years to get worse. When a doctor hears a patient claim they have “no past medical history,” it frequently translates to “I haven’t sought medical advice in 25 years.”

There’s a second phrase that gets the same reaction. On X, ER doctor (@EM_RESUS) shared another phrase that instantly puts emergency rooms on high alert.

“Just a reminder that when a patient says, ‘I feel like I’m gonna die,’ they are about to code until proven otherwise. Trust me on this one,” Ghali wrote. Just a reminder that when a patient says “I feel like I’m gonna die”, they are about to code until proven otherwise. Trust me on this one.— Sam Ghali, M.D. (@EM_RESUS) June 27, 2023

The feeling has a clinical name: a “sense of impending doom.” It shows up in heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms, and anaphylaxis.

“This is a big sign for nurses when a patient says they’re having chest pain,” one user replied to Ghali’s post. “Usually, if it’s not followed with impending doom, there is time. If not, better grab that crash cart!”