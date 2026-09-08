96-year-old insists that the ‘third part of life,’ from age 75 on, is actually awesome

Alice McGinty (@AbsolutelyAlice_ ) is a traveler, artist, life coach, and an inspiration online. She also happens to be just four years shy of her 100th birthday, but this doesn’t stop her from living a healthy and happy life. It does bring up questions, though, about how senior citizens in the U.S. often feel like they’ve been sent off to pasture, without emotional or logistical support. McGinty wants to do something about it.

Residing in Ohio, McGinty is a vibrant member of her community. She attends yoga and Pilates classes regularly. She’s an artist who displays her work in local art shows and has become quite renowned for it. And she often makes videos on social media sharing her thoughts on aging, which resonate with many.

Making a statement

In one video posted to Instagram, McGinty talks about what the “third part of life” feels like. “I have real strong feelings about the third part of life. Maybe 75 on to 100. I’m 96, and I feel this part of my life has been the most important of all, maybe because I have to emphasize and assure myself that living every day fully and learning and changing and working and whatever, but LIVING is okay.”

She shares her frustration. “Because the world isn’t telling me that. They’re telling me, I get the feeling from the world is ‘listen lady, you’re at the end of your life. Just take it easy and forget it.’ I am not into that. I feel we have to make a very strong statement in schools, in colleges, and among ourselves that it’s huge, this third part of life! And that we can do almost everything we did and even better.”

‘The older I get, the happier I get’

So many Instagrammers felt seen by McGinty’s statements. One shares, “I’m 71 years old and feel just like you. I’m really looking forward to the next 25 years, if I get that many! The older I get, the happier I get. And everything I do is SO meaningful!”

Another understandably fired-up commenter responds, “I absolutely hate and detest the ageism in our society. We should venerate our elders. Everything is focused on youth nowadays and it’s completely the wrong way around.” (To this, McGinty replies, “Other cultures value elders.”)

This same commenter continues by pointing out the many things a person can do in their “third stage of life.” They write, “Women especially are freed from the biological drives (we have our children) and all of that extra energy can go into exploring our interests, and if we want, helping others.”

Feeling dismissed

In another online clip, McGinty explores the idea that society, at least in parts of the Western world, sometimes forgets the elderly. “I feel at 96, I’m sort of dismissed. I’m searching for people that can inform me, that are knowledgeable about 96-year-olds that are very healthy. And how we can stay this way. I just don’t know where to look next. I feel other people think at 96 that you should just go off on your own. Or you’re past help. But I am not. I am very much alive and healthy, and I want to continue to be that way. I’m trying to find people that can help me out.”

On a lovely note, an Instagram follower expresses how impressive McGinty is. “You’re doing art shows, you’re traveling, you’re active on social media. You are the least dismissed 96-year-old ever. I think you’re trailblazing! You’re the pioneer of the movement you’ve initiated. You might feel alone because pioneering is paving a road for others — but you’re not alone. Where to look? LOOK AHEAD! Keep blazing!”

McGinty’s art keeps getting better

To that end, McGinty’s art is incredibly important to her and her community. Having been diagnosed with macular degeneration, McGinty worries that losing her eyesight would affect her art. Her friend and fellow collaborator, Anne Hartnett, shared with Upworthy that, despite this, McGinty is now creating some of her best art yet.

“She can still see colors,” Hartnett tells Upworthy. “So she’s using these bright neons of landscapes and florals. Her last art show was some of her best work.” A painting by Alice McGinty

Upworthy had the honor of chatting with McGinty, who, with the help of her assistant Deanie Shank, shared her thoughts. Referencing the clip in which she talks about being dismissed, McGinty elaborated on what that feels like: “It is subtle and unspoken. It is a quietness.”

Some followers have reached out to share suggestions, but McGinty feels there should be better systems in place. “Some of the suggestions are very supportive. However, I have not found the resources I believe to be available. I am interested in living well. There has to be more out there.”

Tips for staying healthy

As for how she stays so fit, McGinty says, “My recommendations for staying healthy at any age are eating fresh vegetables and protein. I eat salmon frequently. Movement is vitally important to do daily. I am committed to walks, weights, and stretching. I do resistance training three times per week, Pilates twice a week, and yoga. It does so much for my body, mood, and cognitive clarity. I do meditate daily and hop in a sauna when I have time.”

McGinty continues, “In this third part of life, one of the quietest gifts of growing older for me has been learning not to leave myself behind. I have learned how to trust myself. For much of my life, I could easily second-guess my choices, especially when they disappointed someone else or caused uncomfortable reactions from others.

“With age has come the understanding that I don’t have to do that anymore. I am learning to listen to that small quiet voice within me and honor what I know to be true. I can change my mind, choose differently, and say no without betraying myself. Perhaps one of the greatest gifts of getting older is realizing that trusting myself isn’t selfish; it is finally becoming someone I can count on.”

Losing sight

Just a decade ago, McGinty didn’t even need glasses. “The most challenging part of aging has been to have difficulty with my eyesight. Until age 85, I could read even the smallest of print without any glasses. I did not need any reading glasses. At that age, my vision began to decline. I am now considered legally blind. I do believe there can be technology or treatments that will be introduced that can improve my vision in the near future. I hope I am around to benefit from them. I am left out of research trials. The common response to my inquiry has been that I will not be around long enough to be followed for the results.

“Another one is that they don’t have studies on results on someone my age. I offer to be part of certain trials, and the researchers could learn from me, but to no avail. My age eliminates me from such studies. It is unfair.” A painting by Alice McGinty

Challenges aside, her love of painting lives on. “This vision decline challenges my painting and my art, which I use to free my mind. I could easily give up the art if I depended upon being able to see. I feel it is a miracle every time I paint. I do have to have someone hand me the paint colors. My form of painting has been changed to be more abstract. I have had two art shows since having this disease. This is part of my psychologically rich life. When I have negative thoughts that I cannot paint anymore…I think, ‘This is ridiculous.’ I have to keep painting because this is part of who I am. A part that I am so grateful for.”

Absolutely Alice

McGinty continues to be creative and curious about her mind and the world around her. “The creativity gives me so much peace and knowledge that I am still a whole person. I am very interested in wellness retreats. Especially anything with Martha Beck. I went to the Costa Rican Jungle for one of her retreats. I had the absolute best time of my life!

“I love to travel. I have never learned so much about myself and other people. Traveling and learning is so vitally important to me. I am planning on attending workshops at MEA. Traveling opens my heart to new people, experiences, and opportunities to learn and grow. It lights me up. We have to feel the worthiness of ourselves every day. So every day life can still be hard. I do not have all the answers. I am always looking to learn more. I have to accept life can be hard. Getting through the hardships gives me back some peace.”