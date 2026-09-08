Woman nails how each generation behaves after taking their seat on a flight

Not all generational stereotypes can be neatly boxed and tied with a bow, but there is something quite fun about trying. Obviously, the decade in which we’re born can’t predict our behavior. But, more often than not, it can help us understand the parental rearing and social norms that appear in different generations.

Kristen Almasan (@kristalmasan) is a self-described “Millennial mom” who makes funny online content. In a recently viral clip, she shows herself on a plane with a chyron reading, “Every generation on a flight.” For many, it’s uncannily accurate.

The Boomers have questions

First, we see her interpretation of a Boomer, which is chatty and friendly. “How’s it going?” she asks someone off camera. “Where are you from? Oh, beautiful, beautiful place. Been there many times. Me and my husband used to go out there back in the ’90s and just have such a good time. You like the window seats? Yeah, me too. I love the window seats. Cuz you can see all the clouds and the scenery and all that, it’s great. Yeah, I’ll let you go. I’m yapping too much.” She takes a half-second pause. “You got any kids?”

Gen X is sleepy

Next, it’s time for Gen X. Almasan is now wearing sunglasses and is sprawled out and snoring. There’s a half-eaten bag of chips laying messily on the tray table. Her version of a Millennial is polite, as she nods to the fellow seat-mates while putting in her earbuds. She looks at her phone and scrolls.

Gen Z is all about the selfie, according to the sketch. With white headphones on, she takes a photo of herself from a few angles. She then snaps a picture of the bag of chips and appears to post it on social media.

Gen Alpha also has thoughts

But it’s Gen Alpha with which she seems to have the most fun. With the same giant headphones as their Gen Z counterparts, she shows herself also scrolling on a phone, eating chips, and somehow furiously chewing gum. However, she too has some questions. She removes the headphones and bangs on the arm of the person next to her. “How long till we get there? I have to pee. Do you have any juice?” she demands. She pretends to spot something outside the window. “Did you see that? Is it a bird?” Finally, the character wears herself out with overstimulation and nods off to sleep.

There are over 230,000 likes and tons of fun comments from people who agree, and many who don’t. One Gen X-er explains, “Gen X here! All true, except that as soon as I get on board, I put my headphones on, watch movies, get online, work, listen to music, and if anyone talks to me, I pretend I can’t hear them.” Another adds, “We will wake instantly to order a double G&T from the hostess trolley.”

This Boomer has one note about grammar, writing, “Boomer will never say ‘me and my husband’. They will (say) it correctly ‘my husband and I’. They had proper English teachers.”

A Millennial chimed in to share they felt seen. “Oh my God, the Millennials had me going. That’s how I feel. I don’t want to be bothered. We feel entitled to not to be bothered.”