Big Sister Jaleesa and Little Sister Jaime exemplify how mentorship is a two-way street

When we hear about an older person mentoring a younger person, we usually think of the former helping, supporting, and teaching the latter. But as one Big Sister-Little Sister relationship demonstrates, mentor-mentee support and growth often flows both ways.

Jaleesa and Jaime got matched through the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) program in 2019, a time when they’d both experienced traumatic losses. Jaime’s dad had recently died, and Jaleesa had just lost her grandfather, the only father figure she’d ever known. They quickly formed a bond that held strong through the pandemic and has only deepened in the years since. Their relationship involves open communication about life’s challenges, anxiety over the future, trauma and grief, the reality of being Black women, and more.

Jaleesa has been an invaluable resource for Jaime as she heads toward college. But mentoring Jaime has also had an enormous impact on Jaleesa’s life as they have grown together. Jaleesa and Jaime in 2024 (Photo credit: Big Brothers Big Sisters)

‘Being a Big broke me open…’

Choosing to serve as a Big Sister or Big Brother is a big responsibility, but one Jaleesa was eager to take on.

“I wanted to become a Big because I remember how difficult and isolating it was growing up and trying to find my place in the world,” says Jaleesa. “I also remember how life-changing it was to find adults who made me feel seen, safe, and heard. I wanted to be that safe adult for another child.”

However, her relationship with Little Sister Jaime has been one of mutual emotional safety and support.

“Being a Big broke me open emotionally in ways that I didn’t think were possible,” Jaleesa shares. “The love that I have for Jaime makes me want to be more present, more attuned, more of whatever she needs to get her through that moment.”

Jaime’s mother, Latona, shares that having Jaleesa as an extension of their family has helped her daughter grow in important ways:

“Jaime often calls Jaleesa before reaching out to me for advice, and I love that because it gives her a fresh and different perspective. Their bond has provided Jaime with guidance, encouragement, and stability that has helped her grow in confidence and independence. Watching their relationship develop has shown me the power of mentorship, and I know the impact

Jaleesa has made will stay with Jaime for the rest of her life.” Jaleesa and Jaime have seen each other through a lot. (Photo credit: Big Brothers Big Sisters)

The pair has been named one of the 2026 Bigs & Littles of the Year

Jaleesa and Jaime have been chosen from among thousands of mentoring matches across the country to receive a 2026 Bigs & Littles of the Year award. The honor includes BBBS’s largest scholarship of $25,000 over four years.

Jaime says Jaleesa is literally her big sister now. “She has always been there,” she shares. “She’s always been a constant.”

In her speech at the BBBS Gala, Jaime sang the praises of both Jaleesa and the program that brought them together.

“I know in the beginning you didn’t think it was possible for you to show up for me the way you wanted to,” she told Jaleesa. “But you did. And you still do. You show up for me more than most of my blood relatives, and that means more than I can ever explain. You’ve taught me to be kinder to

myself, to celebrate my progress, and to keep going even when things feel heavy. Thank you for being consistent, patient, and loving. Thank you for being my person.”

“This program has given me so much more than a mentor,” she continued. “It gave me a person of my own, a family, a community, and opportunities I never imagined having. BBBS has expanded my horizons in every direction — socially, academically, emotionally — all because of the support they’ve poured into me and into our match.”

A unique relationship that lasts a lifetime

Jaleesa has helped Jaime make strides not just emotionally, but academically as well. So far, she has been accepted to Ball State University, Butler University with scholarship, University of Alabama, and College of Charleston with scholarship. She has set her sights on double-majoring in Accounting and Astronomy/Astrophysics and double minoring in Japanese and Aerospace Engineering.

As Jaime prepares to make her way in the adult world, Jaleesa makes it clear she isn’t going anywhere.

“Jaime possesses so much passion, creativity, and intellect that I don’t think she needed anyone to ignite her potential,” she shares. “She needed someone to protect it. There have been times when Jaime has been hit really hard by self- doubt. I’ve seen her struggle with boundaries and get caught up in cycles of low energy that made her want to give up on her goals. I’ve been there when she’s having trouble regulating her emotions and didn’t know where to turn.

“My focus has always been showing her that it’s OK to let those emotions and thoughts out, that there is no shame in expressing herself. At the same time, I try to quietly caution against letting those emotions and thoughts consume her and cause her to lose sight of who she really is and what she really wants for herself. I remind her that she’s a survivor and there is nothing that she cannot overcome with enough time, patience, and self-compassion. I hope she holds on to that. And should she ever need a reminder, I’ll be there. Always.”

Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters here.