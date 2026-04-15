A wallaby lost her mother. So this woman carried her in a pouch for a year.

Like most marsupials, wallaby joeys typically remain inside their mother‘s pouch for up to nine months to grow, nurse, and stay warm. At around six to seven months, they begin emerging to explore, but will continue returning to the pouch for security.
A baby in need
But when Blossom, a baby albino wallaby, showed up at Lindsay Clarity’s UK-based animal rescue center, Animal School, she was far too young to manage without that safe, enclosed space.
Unfortunately, Blossom’s mom was nowhere to be found, and every other resident wallaby at the rescue already had a joey tucked into their pouch. There was no natural substitute available.
Clarity, who had years of experience caring for vulnerable animals (particularly rearing babies), stepped in with a creative solution. She placed a soft pink pillowcase inside a backpack and turned it into a portable pouch. The setup gave Blossom the warmth and closeness she needed to feel secure.
A year of dedication
Clarity carried Blossom in that improvised pouch for an entire year. She compared the experience to “walking around like a pregnant lady,” sharing with GeoBeats Animals that it became part of her daily routine.
Feeding Blossom required extra effort. Specialized milk and a particular bottle had to be shipped from Australia so the joey could develop properly. Every detail mattered, and Clarity stayed committed through it all.
Growing strong
The care paid off. Blossom did indeed “blossom,” eventually outgrowing her pouch and exploring the world on her own terms. Today, she’s developed a distinct personality, described as “more catlike than doglike,” and even showed a fondness for soft, calming sounds, which Clarity plays herself.
Not to mention, she has a loyal fanbase invested in the daily adventures of her life. What began as an emergency rescue turned into a journey that many people feel connected to.
As for Clarity, she credits Blossom with changing her life, saying, “Caring for her is one of the most rewarding things I have ever done.”
Fascinating wallaby facts
Blossom’s story also highlights how remarkably adaptable wallabies are: able to live in forests, rocky areas, or open grasslands. They are known to be opportunistic feeders, grazing at dawn and dusk to avoid midday heat. They also have the ability to pause pregnancy, which aids survival in uncertain environmental conditions.
Albino wallabies like Blossom are especially rare. Their lack of pigmentation gives them their striking pale appearance, though it can also make them more vulnerable in the wild due to reduced camouflage.
Life at Animal School
However, Blossom is, of course, just one of the many happy animals at Animal School. For Clarity, inspiring others to learn about animals has been a lifelong passion. And when she’s not running animal therapy sessions, “Creative Creatures” art classes, or various other onsite activities, she loves using social media to offer glimpses into the continuously fascinating animal kingdom.
To stay up to date with Blossom and the other Animal School residents, be sure to head over to Instagram and give a follow.