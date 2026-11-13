A satellite image revealed a Roman villa beneath his family’s field and a Trojan War mystery

A casual afternoon walk during lockdown led Jim Irvine to an extraordinary discovery hiding beneath a field in Rutland, England.

While walking through his family’s farmland in 2020, Irvine noticed unusual pieces of pottery, tile, and oyster shells scattered among the wheat. Intrigued, Irvine decided to investigate, pulling up satellite imagery of the property.

There, he spotted a crop mark that appeared to outline a rectangular building. It was “as if someone had drawn on my computer screen with a piece of chalk!” he told Historic England.

An archaeological investigation eventually revealed that Irvine had spotted a Roman villa complex dating to the 3rd or 4th century. The site included multiple buildings, boundary ditches, and what appears to have been a bathhouse.

Inside one of those buildings was something considerably more spectacular and unlike anything previously discovered in Britain: a mosaic measuring about 36 by 23 feet, showing scenes from the Trojan War.

“This is certainly the most exciting Roman mosaic discovery in the U.K. in the last century,” said archaeologist John Thomas, deputy director of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services, in a 2021 university statement.

Roman villa in Rutland contained a massive Trojan War mosaic

Researchers initially linked the scenes in what would become known as the Ketton mosaic to Homer’s Iliad. One panel showed the chariot duel between Achilles and Hector. The second depicted Achilles dragging the defeated Hector’s corpse. The third showed King Priam, Hector’s father, placing gold vessels on scales to match the weight of Hector’s body.

However, researchers later found one final detail that didn’t fit Homer quite so neatly.

Researchers linked the Trojan War mosaic to a lost play by Aeschylus

Research published in 2025 found that the mosaic’s imagery was never in Homer’s work. That detail, however, appears in Phrygians, also known as The Ransom of Hector, a lost tragedy associated with the Greek playwright Aeschylus.

Phrygians remains a lost play, and researchers don’t have actual text to consult. Still, the mosaic provides evidence that its makers drew on a different Trojan War tradition than the one told by Homer.

The mosaic also offers a glimpse into how artistic ideas traveled across the ancient world. Researchers found similarities between some of its designs and much older patterns seen on Greek pottery, coins, and silverware. One design appears to have been based on a Greek pot dating to the time of Aeschylus. That means the original design could have been roughly 800 years old when the Roman mosaic was created.

A swarm of bees helped lead to this Roman villa discovery

And to think, this groundbreaking discovery might never have happened without a “series of unusual and unexpected events,” according to former neighbor Gary Firkins. In his Substack, Firkins explained that an exceptionally wet winter had flooded the field, leaving it without crops and exposing the pottery that caught Irvine’s attention. Because of COVID-19, the family also had fewer safe places to exercise, making the field, which led to a river, one of their regular walking spots. Then, on their way to the river, Irvine was stung by bees. To avoid them on the return trip, the family took a different route that led them past the part of the field where the pottery was scattered.

There’s something uniquely wonderful about knowing that the world still has countless amazing surprises. Some are only one detour on an afternoon stroll away.