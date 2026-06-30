A man lost his wallet at a Dallas World Cup game. Argentina fans cleverly crowdsourced it back to him.

Sometimes it takes a village. And sometimes it takes a crowd at a World Cup match in Dallas, Texas. Either way, when a man at the Argentina vs. Jordan game lost his wallet, a group of enthusiastic soccer fans banded together to get it back to him.

It could happen to anyone. You’re jumping up and down, dancing and cheering on your team, when suddenly your phone, your keys or, in this dreaded case, your wallet slips out into the abyss of the crowd. For Juan Manuel Montero, what could have been a minor nightmare turned into an absolutely joyous moment he’ll most likely treasure forever.

On a warm Saturday in late June in Dallas, fans of the Argentine and Jordanian national football teams gathered at AT&T Stadium to watch the two sides face off. Both teams are part of Group J, with Argentina leading the group and Jordan in last place. Despite the odds favoring Argentina, the excitement was palpable on both sides.

NBC News shared the video, reporting that “Argentina supporters in Dallas successfully returned a lost wallet during a FIFA World Cup celebration by adapting football chants to sing the owner’s name, Juan Manuel Montero.”

@nbcnews Argentina supporters in Dallas successfully returned a lost wallet during a #FIFAWorldCup celebration by adapting football chants to sing the owner’s name, Juan Manuel Montero. ♬ original sound – nbcnews – nbcnews

In the short clip, a group of people, mostly wearing Argentina jerseys, can be heard chanting Montero’s name. Eventually, he figures it out and steps up to retrieve his wallet. The crowd then goes wild for the glorious outcome.

For the record, Argentina beat Jordan 3-1. It doesn’t hurt that Lionel Messi is a forward for the Argentine national team. In truth, everyone at that game, including Montero, won just by being there.

Many in comment sections across social media seemed to think the crowd was chanting “one more baked potato.” And frankly, once you hear it that way, it’s hard to think they’re yelling anything else.

On TikTok alone, the clip has amassed more than a million likes in just a few days. Thousands have chimed in to share their appreciation for the camaraderie. One TikToker wrote, “If we work together as humans, a lot is possible.” Another added, albeit a tad more cynically, “Occasionally, people are great.”

This person joked that Montero might not even have noticed his wallet was missing until the random chant began: “Juan Manuel Montero vibing along until he realizes…” Another quipped, “My dumba** would never notice people screaming my name while I’m searching for my wallet.” Many seemed to relate to that sentiment, as the comment received more than 7,000 likes.

Another described the roller coaster Montero must have been on: “Just imagine the feeling you’d go through realizing you lost your wallet. Then suddenly, hearing your name, realizing it sounds odd. Then walking around the corner to the group chanting your name!”

But if all that weren’t fun enough, one TikToker had a true eagle eye and echoed the earlier sentiment that Montero might not have realized his wallet was missing: “I don’t think he realized he lost it. You can see him in the back chanting along. Then he sees the ID and realizes that it’s his!”

On Facebook, one woman complimented the way everyone turned a lost wallet into something fun: “These guys could turn a tuna sandwich into a party!!”