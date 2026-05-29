A kind stranger met a 9-year-old girl who is homeless and battling brain cancer. They raised over $600,000 for her.

Philanthropist and advocate Isaiah Garza has made it their mission to help people in need through social media. When they met nine-year-old cancer patient Jazzy and her mom in a parking lot outside a hospital, they knew their connection would be life-changing for them both.

Garza shared the emotional meeting in a video that has reached millions of people after learning Jazzy and her mother were living out of their car as Jazzy battles a brain cancer called Neuroblastoma.

“I’ve actually known about Jazzy’s story for a while and always wanted to meet her. In the video, she had no idea who I was or that I was coming, which made the moment even sweeter,” Garza tells Upworthy.

Garza meets Jazzy

In the video, Garza approaches Jazzy and her mom. Garza shares that they are going through a hard time, and asks if Jazzy and her mom have any food they would be willing to share. Instantly, Jazzy sweetly reaches into the family’s trunk to give him something to eat.

That’s when Garza asks her to share more about their situation. “I’m going through a hard time. I have cancer,” she says, adding that she has been battling cancer since she was two and a half years old (for nearly seven years).

Jazzy’s mom adds, “It’s just been really rough. We’re homeless right now.”

Jazzy tells Garza that her cancer has spread to her brain, showing them a large scar on her skull. They ask her mom what they can do to help save Jazzy’s life, and she explains that she has reached out to a doctor in Rome who has a medical trial, but that it is “so expensive.”

“It’s $350,000, and we just can’t afford that,” she tells Garza. Jazzy adds that if they don’t come up with the money, “I might die.”

Garza surprises Jazzy and her mom

After hearing more about their journey, Garza shares that they want to help. On the spot, they gives the mother and daughter $1,000 in cash to bless them.

Immediately, Jazzy and her mom burst into tears. “Thank you so much,” Jazzy says.

However, Garza also went a step further by creating a GoFundMe to help raise more funding for Jazzy’s treatment, and to provide them with housing.

“Jazzy’s cancer has now spread throughout her body, including her spine, arms, and brain,” they shared in the description. “In the past two months alone, she has endured three major brain surgeries, had three tumors removed from her head, and doctors have recently found new bumps appearing across her body. She is also currently relearning how to walk.”

The GoFundMe raises over $600,000

After Garza set up the GoFundMe, people immediately began donating to Jazzy and her mom. The goal is $650,000, and it has almost been completely funded.

“The least I could do was give my absolute highest effort to make the best possible video to help change her life. To see the Internet come together for her and support our mission has been incredibly emotional,” Garza tells Upworthy.

Although it has only been a little over a week since Garza posted the video, there have been big changes.

“Over the last week, we’ve been talking constantly and planning out her next treatment steps, her dream Hawaii vacation, and helping her family get into a new home and a car that actually works,” Garza tells Upworthy.

Throughout the process, the trio have become incredibly close.

“One of my favorite moments is when she told me, ‘You’re Stitch and I’m Lilo’,” Garza adds.

Viewers respond

The incredibly emotional video with Jazzy and her mom touched the hearts of millions of people. They shared their supportive thoughts and well-wishes in the comments:

“THIS IS WHAT I WANNA SEE ON MY SOCIAL ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ god bless.”

“My daughter is 8 … can’t even imagine. Have donated and will pray for the treatment to be a success too 🙏🙌❤️.”

“This sweet baby deserves a chance at life 😭😭.”

“Sooooo beautiful. Humans can be amazing.”

“😭All my prayers to this young girl so she can be healed and live a long and happy life. Amen 🙏🏻”

“That baby didn’t hesitate to give him food,😭.”

“First time donating. Her story really moved me. I hope everything goes well for her ❤️‍🩹.”

“When she said I might die that hit me in the heart so hard.”

“I literally never donate to these things unless I know the people. I didn’t hesitate just now and didn’t even finish the video. Praying for healing and hope.”