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Gen Xers have fun explaining how they survived childhood with ‘no adult supervision’

“Be home when the streetlights come on,” that was the tracking system.

By

Tod Perry

1980s kids, gen xers, kids on bikes, '80s nostalgia, bike ride
Photo credit: via Seattle Municipal ArchivesKids riding bikes in the 1980s.

Generation X occupies an interesting place in the generational timeline. They came after the Baby Boomers, who were raised predominantly in homes with stay-at-home mothers, and Millennials, who are known for having helicopter-style parents that are overly involved in their lives.

Gen Xers, born between 1965 and 1980, were raised in the ‘70s, ‘80s, and early ‘90s, when it became more common for both parents to work, divorce rates were at an all-time high, and many kids took care of themselves before and after school. This unique set of circumstances made GenXers the “last parented generation” in recent history.

How did Gen X kids survive?

Some call Gen Xers “Gen Goonie” because the bike-riding, adventurous feral youngsters in the film embody the spirit of the time. In hindsight, growing up a Gen Xer was a lot of fun. However, younger folks might think that the free-wheeling, come home when the streetlights come on, latchkey-kid lifestyle may have been dangerous, especially since Gen X grew up in an era where crime was at an all-time high. 

This prompted Crazy Vibes, a popular X handle, to ask how Gen Xers made it to adulthood alive. “I’ve been watching 80s movies, and I just need to know…WHERE WERE YOUR PARENTS?” they asked. “No cell phones. No helmets. No adult supervision. Just vibes, life lessons, and several near-death experiences. You all weren’t ‘raised.’ You were lightly monitored feral creatures with a bike and unresolved trauma. I’m genuinely shocked there are enough of you left to populate an entire generation.”

Some Gen Xers responded to the prompt with a little more information on the parenting philosophy, or lack thereof, that the generation was raised under. The funny thing is that nobody from that era has a problem with it; they loved the laissez-faire attitude of the era.

Gen Xers got their kicks running (or biking or roller skating) in the great outdoors and on the streets. Being grounded meant that there was little to do besides watching Brady Bunch reruns. 

Yes, it was dangerous. But Gen X knew how to take a licking and keep on ticking.

In the pre-everyone-has-a-water-bottle era, the hose staved off fatal dehydration.

Gen X grew up in dangerous times

Some folks look at the ‘70s and ‘80s through rose-colored glasses, saying it was safer than today, so people let their kids roam free. However, that isn’t the case at all. These days, you may see every crime on the Internet or the news, but crime was much worse in the ‘80s and early ’90s.

It may seem like the Gen X era is long gone, and kids will never enjoy that kind of freedom in America again. But it feels like things are starting to change a bit because now we can see the damage that comes with raising kids on screens and hovering over them their entire lives. The irony is that kids who are too sheltered are in a lot more trouble than those who were allowed to navigate the world on their own.

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