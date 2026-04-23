A dog trainer noticed a man walking every day with a dog leash but no dog. She asked why, and his reply brought them both to tears.

Dog trainer Jerri Scherff kept seeing a man in her neighborhood walking with a dog leash in his hand, but without a dog. After driving by multiple times, she decided to pull over and ask him why.
On Instagram, she shared a tearful video about their heartwarming exchange and grieving their dogs.
“Finally this morning I said, ‘Can I ask you something?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ ‘Did you lose your dog?’” Scherff says to the camera. She adds that he nodded to her, and she tearfully replied, “‘Me too.’ And then I just hugged him.”
“He said ‘everyone makes fun of me for it, but I just miss him,’” Scherff says. “Anyway, so pray for that guy.”
In the video’s caption, Scherff writes that the two “hugged like we were passengers of a sinking ship. Bound together by tragedy…when I see him now I wave. And I say a little prayer for him that he would know comfort and peace in his grief. I could see it on his face how much he loved that dog.”
In another clip, a photo of Scherff’s beloved dog Enzo is shown, with dates marking his birth and his last day on Earth (3/27/17-3/27/26).
“Don’t be afraid to reach out to someone”
In an interview with Upworthy, Scherff explains that her loss is “bittersweet.”
“Losing a dog is one of the bittersweet things that almost every human being has or will experience in their lifetime if they’re lucky to have loved a dog that much that they are grieving so deeply over that loss,” Scherff says as she chokes up.
She adds, “That it’s a privilege and it’s an honor. In these incredibly divisive times, that is the one thing as human beings that we can all hold on to and relate to one another, and have compassion for each other. I would encourage people to take their dog on that walk. Throw that ball one more time.”
Finally, she hopes her video inspires others to connect.
“Don’t be afraid to reach out to someone. They may desperately need that hug and that connection,” she says. “They may have just lost their best, most special friend. For someone to acknowledge it, and grieve for a moment with them, is an honor and privilege as a human being.”
Viewers respond
The emotional video resonated with dog owners and lovers alike, with many sharing their heart-wrenching stories and how the video deeply touched them:
“You have a heart of gold.. so does he. ❤️😢🙏 prayers.”
“I get it. Ten million times over. I’m so sorry for both of your irreplaceable loss. ❤️🩹🙏”
“I’m so sorry. 😢. It hurts bad.”
“I still bring my boy’s ashes on hikes with me. You have to keep them with you somehow.”
“❤️❤️praying for all of us. We’re all healing in our own ways. Proud of him for getting out there still. You too. I do it every day myself, in honor of my girl. Her harness hangs where it’s always hung, even now 7 months later. It’ll likely hang there as long as I live in this house. This was Gucci’s House. I always called it her house, not mine.”
“It’s so real, and never softens. it changes.”
“I was sobbing before you even came on camera. I lost my heart dog in January 2025 and it’s one of the greatest pains, sending both you and this man so much love and healing.”