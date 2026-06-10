91 years ago today, a severe hangover led two friends to start Alcoholics Anonymous in Akron, Ohio. 

Alcoholics Anonymous (A.A.), a fellowship of people who support one another to solve their alcoholism and find sobriety, was founded on June 10, 1935. Two men struggling with alcoholism came together to form the 12-Step program: William Griffith Wilson (Bill W.), a New York stockbroker, and Dr. Robert H. Smith (Dr. Bob S.), an Akron surgeon, according to Alcoholics Anonymous.

Both men had their own journeys to sobriety, but they found each other on that June day in Akron, Ohio.

The outcome was the establishment of A.A., which today has more than 123,000 groups worldwide in 180 countries. In 2021, A.A. estimated there were nearly two million members worldwide.

Who was Bill W.?

At 38, Bill W.’s successful career on Wall Street had been ruined by chronic alcoholism. After multiple hospital visits for his drinking, he was introduced to the transformative help of a religious movement called the Oxford Group through a former college drinking buddy, Edwin ‘Ebby’ Thacher, (Ebby T.).

The Oxford Group “practiced a formula of self-improvement by performing self-inventory, admitting wrongs, making amends, using prayer and meditation, and carrying the message to others.” By December 1934, practicing these principles helped Bill W. stop drinking.

He carried these transformative tools with him to help fellow alcoholics, establishing the beginnings of A.A.

Who was Dr. Bob?

Dr. Bob was a successful surgeon in Akron who had began drinking in college. He shared his personal account of recovery in the AA Big Book Personal Stories in an essay called “Doctor Bob’s Nightmare,” noting his drinking worsened in medical school and after.

He wrote, “My phobia for sleeplessness demanded that I get drunk every night, but in order to get more liquor for the next night, I had to stay sober during the day, at least up to four o’clock. This routine went on with few interruptions for 17 years. It was really a horrible nightmare, earning money, getting liquor, smuggling it home, getting drunk, morning jitters, taking large doses of sedatives to make it possible for me to earn more money, and so on ad nauseum.”

Like Bill W., Dr. Bob eventually sought help through the Oxford Group and had been using its teachings for two years. However, it had not helped him stop drinking. It wasn’t until a face-to-face meeting with Bill W. that everything changed.

The 15-minute meeting that started A.A.

Bill W. was traveling in Akron on a business trip and tempted to drink when he was put in touch with fellow alcoholic Dr. Bob.

The two met on June 10, 1935. What was intended to be a 15-minute conversation, turned into five hours.

“[Bill W.] explained that alcoholism was a mental, physical and spiritual malady, an idea he had learned from Dr. William D. Silkworth of Towns Hospital in New York, where he had been a patient. Though a physician, Smith had never thought of alcoholism as a disease. Soon after meeting Wilson, Dr. [Bob] got sober, never to drink again,” according to Alcoholics Anonymous Houston.

The relational and conversational beginnings of A.A. meetings were formed, emphasizing a recovery format based on “one alcoholic talking to another.” The two men would go on to help establish the first three groups: one in Akron’s City Hospital, another in New York, and a third in Cleveland in 1939.