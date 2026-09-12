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Veterinarian shares 7 signs a cat loves you, even if it seems like they couldn’t care less

Your cat really does love you.

By

Annie Reneau

By

Upworthy Staff

One of the reasons so many people love dogs is that they usually make their bond with their favorite humans quite clear. Dogs wear their loyalty and affinity on their sleeve, whereas cats are a bit more…aloof.

Sure, some cats are affectionate little cuddle bugs, but many cats seem as if they couldn’t care less about anyone, and even the snuggly ones can’t be coaxed into affection if they’re not into it at the moment. That doesn’t mean they aren’t feeling or expressing love, though. Some of the behaviors that make cats appear bored or disinterested are actually signs that they like you.

Dr. Sarah Wooten, a small animal veterinarian, shared a list of 7 signs that a cat loves you with Cats.com, and it might make cat owners feel better about their feline friendships.

Watch on  YouTube

The signs most people get completely wrong

1. Slow Blinking

When a cat sits across from you and stares at you with sleepy-looking eyes, blinking slowly, it might seem like they’re bored or tired. But those slow blinks are actually how they communicate peace and connection. “If you’re seeing that with your cat, they love you,” says Dr. Wooten.

2. Lap Sitting

One of our cats loves to sit in our laps, but only with her head facing away from us, which feels a bit impersonal. We’ll take it, though, since sitting in our laps is apparently a sign of love.

“Not all cats love a large amount of body contact, petting, and things like that with humans,” says Dr. Wooten. “Remember every cat is individual…but if your cat is a touchy-feely cat and loves to be touched by humans, then sitting in your lap for an extended period of time is definitely a sign that your cat loves and trusts you.”

cats, pets, signs a cat loves you, kitties, animal behavior
Cat sitting in a woman’s lap Photo credit: Canva

3. Present Dropping

If you’ve never had a cat bring you a dead mouse or the head of a bird or some other disgusting offering, consider yourself lucky. However, if you have, you should also consider yourself lucky, as it means your cat loves you. “Even though to us humans it seems pretty unsavory, to your cat it is a sign of love and dedication,” says Wooten. Of course, it’s not always dead animals. Sometimes cats might bring you inanimate objects they’ve collected (which makes you doubly lucky).

The ones that feel like pure affection

4. Kneading Biscuits

The rhythmic kneading cats do on blankets, pillows, or their humans is a behavior that mimics what they did while nursing as kittens. “It’s just a leftover instinctual thing that they do when they feel super happy and super connected,” says Wooten. “So if your cat makes biscuits when they’re near you, that is a sign of love and connection.”

Watch on  YouTube

5. Purring

This one might seem like a no-brainer, but purring doesn’t always mean affection. Cats purr for many reasons, including happiness or contentment, but also for pain or sickness.

“But if your cat’s just hanging out at home and they’re near you, and suddenly you hear the motor go on, that’s a pretty good sign that they love you,” says Wooten.

6. Rubbing or “Bunting”

If a cat comes up and rubs its face or body on you, that’s a sign of love and connection. It’s called bunting, and essentially, it’s how the cat marks you as “theirs.”

“Cats have scent markers in their paws, they have them on their face…and they also have them on the base of their tail,” says Wooten. “So what cats will often do is they will rub their paws or their face or their tail on the people that they love and consider to be their property.”

cats, pets, signs a cat loves you, kitties, animal behavior
Who knew yawning and stretching could be a sign of love? Photo credit: Canva

7. Yawning and Stretching

Much like slow blinking, yawning, and stretching may easily be mistaken for sleepiness, but there’s often more to it than that. It’s a sign that they are comfy around you. “Especially if they’re sleeping, if they see you [and] suddenly they get up, maybe they meow at you and then they yawn and they stretch, they get everything all good and feeling good, and then they come hang out with you, it’s a sign of love,” says Wooten. “That’s a sign that they’re very comfortable and that they’re very happy to see you.”

So your cat really does love you

Cats may appear to be standoffish or only affectionate when they feel like it, but it could be that they are showing you they love you in ways that you might not recognize. Cats can be a lot harder to read than dogs, but they really do love us, just not always in the ways we expect.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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