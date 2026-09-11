Want to see a teeny turtle get ‘hyped’ as he scuttles his way to the sea? Yes, you really do.

A tiny baby turtle named Franklin has won the hearts and hype of millions for struggling his way to the ocean.

In a video currently viewed 24 million times on TikTok alone, we see a hatchling frantically making his way across the sand toward the sea. It’s a familiar scene to anyone who has seen a nature documentary about sea turtles, but what makes this video special is the “hype man” commentary from its creator, @stunna.nj.

For two-and-a-half minutes, the man cheers on the baby turtle, whom he affectionately calls Franklin, with the enthusiasm and encouragement of a proud parent. Meanwhile, his wife worries Franklin won’t make it and wants to help him. Watch:

“You can’t interrupt with nature!” the man declares, and rightfully so. (Interrupting nature does not include shouting, “Let’s go, Frank! Make it to that water! Let’s go! Let’s go! Get money!” That’s just deterring predators while providing moral support.)

People had a blast with the comments, including one that got over a million likes: “This is actually very dangerous to the turtles development because now he will be expecting a hype man everytime he does something.” HA.

Seriously, though, this video has captured people’s attention for several reasons, including some important life lessons.

The riveting reality of nature doing its thing

We know that this is what sea turtles do. We know they have to make it across the beach on their own so they know how to get back for nesting season. Naturally, we assume this person wouldn’t share this video if Franklin didn’t make it. Yet, we feel compelled to watch the whole video anyway, totally riveted and invested in this wee turtle’s survival and the couple who made sure he made it.

Humans love to watch nature do what it naturally does. It’s why we set up wildlife cams, take whale-watching cruises, and birdwatch. We’re fascinated by the systematic way it all works, as well as the unpredictability within those systems. What if Frank doesn’t make it? What if a seagull comes and plucks him away? He’s supposed to make his way to the sea on his own, so he builds up strength and is able to return. What if he gives up?

We won’t know what becomes of him after the surf takes him, of course. But the moment we see his little body scuttling over the sand, we simply have to make sure he gets there.

Resisting the urge to interfere

If you’re a parent, you know it’s important for kids to do things on their own, even—or perhaps especially—if they struggle. But boy, is it hard to let a struggle play out. It’s so tempting to help when they don’t really need it.

Compassion is a beautiful thing, but sometimes it can lead us to interfere when we shouldn’t. That’s as true in real life with our fellow humans as it is in nature. There’s a lesson here about encouragement and resisting the urge to rescue when we know that the struggle is necessary.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that we stand back and do nothing when a genuine danger arises, as the comments clearly showed:

“I agree with not interfering as far as picking him up, but I will punch a seagull 😂”

“I also say ‘You can’t interrupt with nature’ but ngl. If I see a seagull tryna catch homie Frank it’s getting the meanest uppercut 😭”

“I love the general consensus of the comments that we aren’t interrupting Franklins nature, but all of us are gonna f– up a bird if they even get close lol” Nature can be difficult to watch. As humans we like to see the underdog win. We want to help and save the cute animals because they pull at our heart strings. The hardest lesson I’ve learned from wildlife photography is to not interfere in a natural food cycle. Both animals… pic.twitter.com/Mh9hqeGNF9— Mark Smith Photography (@marktakesphoto) October 21, 2024

We all need a hype person in our lives

Life is hard. Struggle is real. We need people who see our struggle and know we need to go through it to grow stronger. But having someone cheer us on through the ups and downs can make all the difference. We can all use a hype person like this guy.

Some commenters took it even deeper, seeing the scene as a spiritual metaphor:

“Do you think that’s how God is watching all of us on our path without intervening bc He gave us free will?”

“I feel like this is how God watches over us with the same energy!! Even with the ‘no, nope we can’t interfere.’”

“I feel this is a similar POV of God in our life’s he see our struggles he can’t interrupt the nature of the course but his always there uplifting our spirit knowing it will all be well.”

“My ancestors cheering me on while I’m fighting for my life down here.”

“Frank: and then when I thought I was over I heard God(s) voices. A Black man and Woman. He was hyping me up and she really wanted to help but knew I had to do it on my own! Like I’m the chosen one… I’m tryna tell you… He called me HIS BOY and told me to get money!!!”

Whatever else happens in our lives today, we can at least rest easy knowing a tiny turtle named Franklin completed his first journey in life, and millions found joy in witnessing it.