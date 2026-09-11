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People share 36 of the most beautiful first names they’ve ever heard

“It just sounds so melodic.”

By

Emily Shiffer

By

Upworthy Staff

Young person attaching a name tag on their lapel
Image via Milan Radulovic’s Image A list of the most beautiful names.

There is a lot of pressure to name a baby the absolute perfect name. And for many, the goal is to come up with a seriously beautiful name that is unique-sounding, a name that will stick with you forever.

Looking through baby names lists can help. But to get more ideas on beautiful names, a person posed the question on Reddit: “What’s the most beautiful first name you’ve ever heard?”

The crowd-sourced name-inspo led to a detailed and distinctive list of beautiful baby names, with many noting that the majority were for baby girls. “I love that 90% of these are women’s names, meanwhile men are like this is my boy Daryl,” one commenter joked.

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What Reddit said about beautiful names

These are 36 of the most beautiful names people can think of:

“I saw a best guy employers name tag: Orion.” – spaceshiplazer

“I used to know a woman called Isis, thought it was beautiful to be named after a goddess, now its just unfortunate.” – ShireNorse

“I knew two Muslim sisters back in the 4th grade. One was Neda and her sister was Nezerine. I have always thought Nezerine was one of the prettiest names I have ever heard.” – a-passing-crustacean

“When I was a kid I was obsessed with ‘Swan Princess’ and I thought the name Odette was beautiful lol idk if it’s even real.” – messyowl

“My sister’s childhood friend’s grandfather’s name was Diogenes. He was a very nice old bloke too, so maybe I just associate the name with a friendly face. Nonetheless, it’s both a strong name, and a beautiful name.” – MrSlipperyFist

“Met a guy who said his name was Levi. Eventually I noticed he had a tattoo of a sea dragon. I asked him about it, and he told me it was for his name, because Levi was short for Leviathan. Coolest name ever.” – Weird-is-norm

“My therapist’s name is Althea, I think it’s so lovely.” – FroggySpirit

“Vivienne – I find the French spelling the prettiest, it just sounds so melodic.” – Looktothecookiee

“Genevieve in French pronunciation, like Genevieve Bujold (actress) is a fantastic name.” – FlamingoRare8449

“I knew a woman named Eleanora which sounds so beautiful when pronounced by Italians.” – CursingWhileCrafting

“Tbh most of the flower names like: Dahlia, Iris, Rose, Jasmine, Lily, Ivy, Alyssa.” – frizzyno

“Violet.” – garythegyarados

Watch on  YouTube

The names kept coming

“Met an Italian girl named Alessandra. That was 30 years ago and it’s still in my brain as the most beautiful name I’ve ever heard.” – Mothman

“Isildur.” – Few_Image7673

“Aurelia.” – worstnameIeverheard

“Evelyn is so pretty to me.” – 1mALittl3N0tStraight

“‘Derry Girls’ made me absolutely love Orla.” – sarathev

“Noelle. ‘Her name is Noelle I have a dream about her she rings my bell’.” – Special-Strategy7225

“‘Sailor Moon’ made me fall in love with Serena. I also really like Celeste, Aria and Evangeline (no one but me seems to appreciate the last one lol). They were on my short list of baby names but I went with another fav.” – endoftheworldvibe

“The Māori name Anahera.” – lizzietnz

“Seraphina. Heard it at coffee shop and it stopped me dead. Sounds like angels and fire rolled into one.” – Twisted_Metalx

“Leilani was always pretty to me.” – MathTutorAndCook

“There are so many, but I’ve always loved ‘Aurora’… it sounds magical and brings to mind the dawn and the northern lights.” – Special_You_7103

“River Phoenix most beautiful name I heard.” – Mona_Mour__

“Adelaide, my Mama’s name.” – Cantretiresoonenough

“Clementine.” – iamnotasheep

“Lydia. I just love it for some reason.” – Beautifulone_2

What’s the most beautiful first name you’ve ever heard?
byu/Low-Violinist7259 inAskReddit

Some names just stay with you forever

What makes this list special isn’t that it came from a baby name book or a trending chart, it came from real people and real memories. A therapist named Althea. An Italian girl named Alessandra met thirty years ago. A name tag that just said Orion. The most beautiful names, it turns out, are the ones attached to people we’ll never forget.

This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.

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