A family farm accidentally shared an embarrassing ‘private’ photo. The comments are gold.

Dobson Farms is a quaint, family-owned operation out of Tennessee. They have a modest social media following and sell things like fresh produce, canned goods, farm-raised meats, eggs, baked goods, and more.

It’s not exactly a hotbed of controversy. At least, it wasn’t until a simple slip of the thumb caused a minor, embarrassing stir on the farm’s social media.

Family-owned farm accidentally posts risqué photo, quickly apologizes

Recently, someone running the farm’s Facebook page made an embarrassing mix-up.

A “private photo” made it onto the farm’s official page and remained for about 15 minutes before being deleted. A mix-up between personal and business accounts resulted in an embarrassing moment. Photo Credit: Canva Photos

The farm was quick to issue an apology to anyone who might have seen the post:

“I’d like to immediately apologize for our last post that has since been deleted. A private photo got inadvertently mixed in with farm pictures that were being put out to advertise our Labor Day Sale. The post was up for 12-15 minutes before we realized and got it taken down. We immensely apologize for anyone who may have seen it during that time.”

It’s not clear what the exact nature of the photo was, but it’s easy to read between the lines. Especially when the apology post continued:

“The farm is open 12-6 although I personally will likely go die from embarrassment before anyone makes it by to shop.”

“Thank you to all of our customers and again I greatly apologize for this mistake,” the poster reiterated. “Obviously in the future I will ensure the farm business phone is used to post on Facebook rather than my personal cell.”

Fans of the farm chime in, then post goes viral

Although the original post was online for only a few minutes, the apology certainly got a lot of attention.

Comments began flooding in by the dozens, then the hundreds, then the thousands. But the overwhelming response wasn’t outrage or disappointment; it was incredible grace.

Almost everyone seemed to have a story about a time when they’d accidentally shared a photo with the wrong people:

“I once sent a nasty text ABOUT SOMEONE, TO THAT SOMEONE. So this seems like an easy thing to overcome,” said Melanie Unger.

“Reminds me of the time I was in a group chat with friends … 50 people by the way big chat … And our friend accidentally sent a photo of himself fully nude to the chat,” said Ashley Perry.

“Ummmm my bf posted pics of our newborn,” said Morgan Lea Mitchell, adding that it wasn’t just the baby who was exposed in the photo. “I wanted to crawl in a hole and never come out!”

“Hey we’ve all been there, I sent a ‘fun’ video of just the ladies, to ALL of snap chat, was intended for one person.. checked back roughly four hours later. And had a lot of friend requests and messages,” said Tonya Barnes. “I was mortified and didn’t even read any of it and deleted my snap! I really don’t know how I did that!”

“Once accidentally sent a client MY boudoir gallery instead of hers,” said photographer Brianna Lorenzo.

“It’s okay! It happens. I took a screenshot of some clothes to post for free on my page. I didn’t realize a preview of my camera roll was on the bottom..with a private photo I had sent to my husband. My daughters teacher was the one who called me to let me know,” said Chelsea Grogan.

In an age where social media users are quick to roast and chastise others, especially brands and small businesses, for mistakes, the empathy and kindness on display in the comments were incredible. The apology got way more attention than Dobson Farms anticipated. Photo credit: Canva Photos

Farm makes the most of viral attention

Dobson Farms clearly didn’t expect the story to take off the way it did. Their apology post racked up millions of views and thousands of likes and comments.

In an update, the owners took it all in stride:

“We appreciate the grace and humor in these comments. It’s obvious that many people have similar stories, and we’ve gotten more that a few chuckles watching them roll in!” they wrote. “So now as the post just exceeded 5M views … I’ll take a moment to invite any of you who are in or visiting Middle Tennessee to come out and see us at the farm, but NO, we won’t show you the photo.”

Still, with so many new eyeballs on the brand, it would be silly of them not to take advantage and promote their goods.

“I will say, that we do have a great sale going on produce currently! Unfortunately Eggplant is already out of season for us, but we have a lot of Cucumbers, Zucchini, and Squash! Plenty of Tomatoes, Apples, and Melons of all sizes too!!” they added.

A wink and a nod to the content of the mysterious deleted photo? Maybe, but they’ll never tell.