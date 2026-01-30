The 50 most beautiful names in the U.S., according to science
These gorgeous baby girl and baby boy names followed the Bouba-Kiki effect.
Choosing a baby name is both fulfilling and precarious. With more and more parents are experimenting with unique baby names and "old people" baby names, parents can feel pressure to to come up with the perfect moniker.
Obviously, it's no easy feat picking a baby name. And when it comes to choosing a beautiful-sounding baby name, parents can actually rely on a scientific strategy called the Bouba-Kiki effect.
As author Bill Sullivan, Ph.D., explained in an article for Psychology Today, the Bouba-Kiki effect can help ensure that a name remains appealing throughout a child’s life, simply because it will always be pleasant sounding.
The term “Bouba-Kiki effect” emerged from a set of experiments in which people were presented with both a round and spikey shape, and asked to link the shapes to either the word “bouba,” or “kiki.” People consistently agreed that the rounded shape was “bouba” and the spiky shape was "kiki." This experiment showed that people inherently make image associations for certain words. Collective synesthesia, if you will.
This concept applies to names as well. Sullivan cited a 2015 study that noted that "bouba," or round, smooth sounding names, like “Bob or Molly,” tend to get associated with "easy-going" personalities. Whereas "kiki" names, like “Kirk and Kate,” tend to sound more abrupt and could be more likely to be seen as “rude.”
In 2022, Bodo Winter, an associate professor in cognitive linguistics at the University of Birmingham, and his team somewhat cemented this theory after asking hundreds of participants to listen to a list of the 100 most popular names in the U.K. and the U.S., and then analyzing emotional reactions.
Choosing a beautiful baby name is easy with the Bouba-Kiki effect.Photo credit: Canva
There was a clear winner: "Sophia," originating in Greece and meaning "wisdom." While one could argue that the list was somewhat limiting, the name spans many cultures, becoming "Sophie" in France and Germany, and even "Safiya" in Muslim communities.
History and symbolism aside, what really makes Sophia pop comes down to the “soft start of ‘s,’ a roundness offered by the ‘o,’ and a smooth ending with the ‘ia,’” Winter said. This combination results in universal pleasantness.
If you’re curious as to whether or not your name is audibly pleasing, below are the 50 most beautiful-sounding names for both boys and girls in the U.S., courtesy of My1stYears.
50 most beautiful baby names
1. Matthew, Sophia
2. Julian, Zoe
3. William, Everly
4. Isiah, Sophia
5. Leo, Riley
6. Levi, Ivy
7. Joseph, Paisley
8. Theo, Willow
9. Isaac, Ellie
10. Samuel, Emily
11. Miles, Evelyn
12. James, Eva
13. Elijah, Elena
14. Luke, Chloe,
15. Noah, Nova
Choosing a baby name for a newborn.Photo credit: Canva
16. Santiago, Penelope
17. Owen, Lucy
18. Logan, Lily
19. Liam, Olivia
20. Roman, Naomi
21. Ryan, Emma
22. Cooper, Natalie
23. Jack, Sofia
24. Maverick, Eleanor
25. Anthony, Violet
26. Ezekiel, Bella
27. Carter, Luna
28. Benjamin, Ella
29. Lucas, Victoria
30. Henry, Isabella
Choose a beautiful baby boy name based on the Bouba-Kiki effect.Photo credit: Canva
31. Jacob, Maya
32. Lincoln, Natalia
33. Mason, Amelia
34. Nathan, Savannah
35. Asher, Charlotte
36. Jackson, Stela
37. Andrew, Hazel
38. Cameron, Athena
39. Alexander, Maria
40. Theodore, Autumn
41. Adam, Kennedy
42. Gabriel, Aurora
43. Kingston, Alice
44. Daniel, Aria
45. David, Harper
46. Hunter, Serenity
47. Dylan, Nora
48. Muhammed, Grace
49. Sebastian, Elizabeth
50. Adrian, Hannah
It probably goes without saying that our own personal preferences, among many other factors, might still influence what sounds appeal to us more (I for one prefer spiky names with a little gusto). But using the simple rules of linguistics could be an interesting, and perhaps less daunting, way for parents to choose a name that’s truly timeless.
This article originally appeared last year.