Woman surprises grandma with simple trick to remove corn husk. Everyone is gobsmacked.

Removing a corn husk can be an annoying task when cooking dinner. After peeling the “jacket” layers off the delicious vegetable, you’re stuck pulling fibers out for what feels like an eternity. But there’s a simple trick that stops you from having to go through the whole fiber-finding mission, and a woman named Bella Devereux just revealed the secret to her grandmother.

Recently, the woman spent time with her grandmother and decided to share an easier way to de-husk a corn cob. Devereux filmed the interaction and uploaded the video to social media, sharing the hack with everyone. Corn cobs with husks.

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In the video, the granddaughter unrolls a corn cob from a wet paper towel. The cob is on the counter after microwaving it for four minutes. It still has the husk. She then takes a paper towel to hold the corn cob in place while she cuts off the bottom. Once the bottom is cut, she uses the paper towel to stand the cob up, then squeezes it from the top.

The corn smoothly slides out of its green jacket, still standing. No stringy fibers are seen hanging onto the golden vegetable. The ease with which the corn cob came out of the husk amazed the grandmother. Grandmother smiling at blonde woman.

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“Oh, for goodness sake, I never thought of doing that! And it comes out perfect every time!” the grandma exclaims. “Why hasn’t anyone told us about that before? Because by the time you do this with each piece, then you’ve got to go pick all the bits off of it. Ahhh!”

Devereux’s grandmother can barely get out another sentence due to her bewilderment. She asked how long Devereux’s mother had known about this hack and how. The grandmother says, “It couldn’t be better. That is amazing!” View this post on Instagram

Eventually, they heat another piece of corn to give the grandmother a chance to do it herself.

“I cannot believe it. It was so clean,” the grandma says before she excitedly does her own corn cob. “I cannot believe that it’s as easy as that. How many years have I struggled to get it all off, and then I’ve had to go and do this and take off all the hair. Where have I been all this time?”

Devereux’s grandmother isn’t the only one gobsmacked by how easily the corn came out of the husk. Others simply cannot get enough of how excited the grandma is with her new discovery. Grandmother and granddaughter looking at laptop.

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“Thank you for actually letting us witness her get a chance to do it as well,” someone says.

“Oh my, I love this so much,” another writes.

One person chimes in, “Amazing life hack and a wonderful reaction.”

Someone else admits, “Her reaction speaks for all of us!”

This person came across the video a week too late, writing, “I just fixed corn on the cob last week. I would have loved knowing this as I cleared those numerous corn silks.”

One viewer adds, “I love how excited she was. I also did not know this trick.”

“This is brilliant & who in this world came up with this hack first,” another asks.