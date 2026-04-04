Travel expert reveals the one free room upgrade you should always ask for

In this weakening economy, tipping has become a hot-button issue. So when a pizza delivery man took to Reddit to share how he received “the best tip ever,” it led to a heartwarming surprise on so many levels.

It was just before Christmas when the delivery man set out on his usual run. He pulled up to one house, and just as he opened his car door, a fluffy cat jumped inside. Of course, he gave it some loving pets and headed to the front door to deliver the pies, assuming the feline belonged to the household.

Plot twist: the cat didn’t belong to them. In fact, the delivery man was told the cat’s previous owner had left him behind.

What happened next made for a wonderful holiday treat. In the subreddit r/cats, Brennan—aka u/renn_is_not_a_loser, who describes himself as a proud animal lover—shared a post titled, “Delivered a pizza and came home with the best tip ever.”

Meet Ringo Starr

“I wanted to share my girl Ringo Starr and her story; she has brought me so much joy and I’m so glad to have her in my life. I work as a pizza delivery driver, and back in December right before Christmas, I delivered a pizza, and when I pulled up, the sweetest cat ran up to my car and hopped in with me when I opened the door. I petted her and put her back out thinking she had a family. When I got to the door, I told the guy how sweet of a cat he had. It turns out she wasn’t his cat; the neighbors that lived there previously moved out and left this gorgeous girl in the streets. I asked if anybody was taking care of her, and nope, she was a stray. They fed her occasionally but couldn’t bring her in due to having too many cats already. Needless to say, when offered to take her with me, I did. I don’t know how someone could abandon such a sweet and friendly, healthy girl.”

He shared more photos from her first vet appointment, showing how healthy, safe, and happy she is now.

Cat lovers unite

The post quickly went viral. It has more than 21,000 likes and hundreds of comments supporting the OP, with some users even sharing their own rescue stories.

One commenter exclaimed, “You both are so amazing. I’m glad you adopted each other,” while another replied, “They’re both angels. They’ve redeemed each other.”

Another commenter expressed gratitude for kindness toward furry friends: “Thank you for taking such a sweet girl out of the cold and the dangers of the outside. A small bit of compassion really can change the life of an animal and fellow humans for the better.”

One commenter sweetly shared a common truth among animal rescuers: “That cat will love you till its last breath.”

Daffy

Many shared their own adorable rescue stories. Redditor u/Groovy_Cabbage had a similar delivery experience:

“This is Daffy. This picture was my first ever interaction with her. I met her while delivering for Uber Eats. I walked up to the customer’s door, and while handing over their food, she approached us from the outside. I complimented her (of course) thinking she was their cat, but they said that she was just a neighborhood stray who they occasionally fed. They then invited me to take her if I wanted. I didn’t know what to do, as I wasn’t in a position to care for a cat then. However, it was -10 degrees outside, and I was not going to leave her audibly crying out in the cold. She followed me back to my car, and when I opened the back door for her, she immediately knew what to do and hopped in. When I sat down in the driver’s seat, she came forward from the back to come into my lap, and then promptly started purring and making biscuits. I think it was just her way of saying thank you. 🥲 I still think of her often. But I am happy to say that she was quickly adopted from the humane society. I was able to visit her once before then. ❤️ She will always be my little girl.”

“Launchpad” for short

Another Redditor, u/AUnicornDonkey, shared this gem:

“This is Lucious James ‘Launchpad’ O’Malley aka Lou Lou or Lucifer. My daughter insists he’s a raccoon. I rescued him from our downtown storm drain before an unseasonably cold hit. He meowed at me. I meowed back, and after an hour, convinced him to get into my car. He’s …special.”

The other Ringo

Finally, u/DragonWyrd316 may have had the most delightful response of all. They wrote, “Ringo Starr, meet Ringo Starr. Your baby girl is as gorgeous as my baby boy.”

It’s nice to see the cat distribution system is alive and well!