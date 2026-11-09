This unforgettable December 1964 performance from The Seekers is two minutes of musical perfection

Every now and again, a clip resurfaces to remind us that that some bands are magic lightning in a bottle. Such was the case for 1960s Australian folk band, The Seekers. Their recording of their hit song “I’ll Never Find Another You” (written by Dusty Springfield’s older brother, Tom) was done with such crisp perfection that it’s still being discussed over half a century later.

It was November 1964 when the somewhat newly formed band out of Melbourne gathered at Abbey Road Studios in London. Judith Durham (their singer/piano/tambourine player) was dressed in an orange cowl-necked top with matching skirt, her sharp, dark bangs framing her face.

Her voice was equal parts heartbreaking and pure, each word punctuated by poetry. The original band was rounded out by the equally talented Keith Potger, who played a 12-string guitar, Athol Guy on double bass and guitar/mandolin/banjo-player, Bruce Woodley.

‘The World of the Seekers’

In fact, the performance was so good, the band recreated the studio moment for a 1968 semi-documentary TV special called The World of the Seekers. The idea, which was brilliant, was to give fans a peek behind the curtain to see how seamlessly they could record a song. (Incidentally, “I’ll Never Find Another You” went on to make it to number one in the UK and Australia, and number four on the US Billboard charts.) It was a glimpse into their huge rise to stardom and their unquestionable place in music history.

‘I could search the whole world over’

The song’s lyrics, steeped in gospel themes about faith included:

“There is always someone

For each of us, they say

And you’ll be my someone

Forever and a day

I could search the whole world over

Until my life is through

But I know I’ll never find another you”

The New Seekers

Their home country continues to celebrate them as one of their best bands in history. They were even bestowed the honor of the “Australians of the Year” in 1968, and to this day, they’re the only joint musical group ever given this title.

Even after they officially broke up, Potger reformed a band called “The New Seekers,” who recorded a version of the 1971 Coca-Cola ad hit, “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (in Perfect Harmony),” called “Buy the World a Coke.” (After the band was hired to sing the jingle, they released a version of the song, removing references to the soft drink. This, too, became a smash hit.)

Perfect harmony seems to be an apt description. On X (and various other platforms online), a handle called Music Vibes posted, “This unforgettable two-minute performance was captured in one unedited take—no cuts, no tricks, just pure talent. Every note had to be perfect. Decades later, its raw authenticity remains captivating.”

Judith’s angelic voice

Many under the X post point out the beauty of Durham’s vocal performance. “Judith Durham had an absolutely angelic voice that could touch your soul with joy.” Another shares, “This song always brings tears to my eyes. Anyone who has been in love will relate to this classic song.”

Under the same clip on YouTube, fans swoon for the song. “I love the way she simply stands there, hands on hips, singing with full-throated ease. It’s like she’s saying, ‘Quiet. Listen, I’m laying the truth on you, …