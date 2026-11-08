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Passenger on 274-day cruise is surprised to learn the one word you can’t say on the ship

“It’s like saying ‘Macbeth’ in a theater.”

By

Tod Perry

By

Upworthy Staff

cruise, 9-month cruise, Marc Sebastian, cruise life, vacation, titanic, unspoken rules, etiquette, cruise etiquette, royal caribbean
Photo credit: via Mattew Barra/PexelsThere's one word you can't say on a cruise ship.

There are some things you just don’t say. You don’t yell out “bomb!” on an airplane, make jokes about carrying weapons while going through security, or, as Michael Scott from The Office knows, loudly proclaim that a boat you’re currently on is sinking.

Those are all pretty obvious examples, but sometimes etiquette and decorum are a little more subtle. If you’re not experienced in the ways of the venue you’re in, you might not know all the unspoken rules. And you might find out the hard way. Cruise ships, for example, have their own very specific set of rules and regulations that guests should abide by.

Watch on  YouTube

On December 10, 2023, Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas set sail on the Ultimate World Cruise, a 274-day global trek that visited 11 world wonders and over 60 countries.

This incredible trip covered the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Mediterranean and Europe with a ticket price that ranged from $53,999 to $117,599 per passenger, before taxes and fees. The ship returned to Miami on September 10, 2024.

With such a unique and incredible offering, it’s understandable that Royal Caribbean wanted to invite plenty of influencers to help them get the word out.

The TikToker who accidentally broke the biggest rule at sea

Aboard the Serenade of the Seas was TikToker Marc Sebastian, who has amassed over 2.5 million followers, documented his experience throughout the journey. In one video with over 5 million views, he revealed what he’s learned over his first few weeks aboard the ship; the biggest was the one word you’re not allowed to say.

Watch on  YouTube

“So here’s [what] I’ve learned about cruising since I’ve spent 18 nights on this floating retirement home with a Cheesecake Factory attached. First, number one, you’re not supposed to talk about the Titanic,” he says in the clip.

Titanic! It’s the ultimate taboo when you’re on a giant ship traversing the ocean. Even after all these years, it’s still too soon to make even lighthearted comparisons or jokes.

“Who knew that? I didn’t,” Sebastian said. “I brought it up to an entire room of people having lunch that our ship is only 100 feet longer than the Titanic, when I tell you that utensils dropped. Waiters gasped. It’s dead silent.”

The room went completely silent

Sebastian was flabbergasted. “Well, it wasn’t like that was in the [expletive] handbook,” he joked. “Not that I read the handbook, clearly.”

After the unexpected reaction, his cruise friend told him, “You’re not allowed to talk about the Titanic.” It makes sense.

Who wants to be reminded of the tragedy that sank one of the era’s most impressive engineering feats and killed around 1,500 people? More experienced cruisers chimed in that they were familiar with the unique piece of etiquette.

Watch on  YouTube

“When I went on a cruise, my mom told me saying Titanic was equivalent to screaming ‘bomb’ at an airport,” Mikayla wrote in the comments.

“It’s like saying Macbeth in a theatre, it’s an unspoken rule,” another commenter added.

“I’m sorry you’re telling me you had a Harry Potter like experience saying Voldemort at Hogwarts but it was the titanic on a modern day cruise I’m cryingggg” joked another.

Later in the video covering little-known cruise facts, Sebastian admits he was surprised to learn that cruise ships have godmothers and that the pools are filled with seawater.

So, did he end up staying for all 274 days?

In an update from June 2024, Sebastian explained that he only stayed on the cruise for 18 nights. He was never booked for the entire voyage, and for him, that was a relief.

He initially joked that he was kicked off the boat for saving a penguin that had jumped aboard. But in the end, he admitted he was more than happy to deboard early.

“I walked off that ship not a happy man,” he said, describing the ship as overstimulating and stressful. In another video, he filmed as the ship navigated the Drake Passage, one of the most notoriously dangerous and choppy stretches of water in the world. It looks stressful indeed, to say the least.

Cruising isn’t for everyone, let alone for 274 days straight! But now Sebastian knows the golden rule for his next cruise.

This article originally appeared two years ago. It has been updated.

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