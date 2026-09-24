Culture

Family

Nature

Science

Subscribe

People try to explain Gen X using only a band, a movie, a TV show, and an obsolete object

There are a lot of John Hughes movies on these lists.

By

Cecily Knobler

Generation X, punk rock, music, bands
Photo credit: CanvaA punk band poses for the camera.

How to sum up a generation? It seems impossible to do, but someone on Threads found a clever way to ask what makes Gen X so Gen X. He asked followers to describe Gen X using only bands, movies, TV shows, and one wildcard object.

The curious party is Matty Stratton (@mattstratton on Threads), a man who describes himself as a ’90s alternative and punk-loving “Gen X dad” from Chicago in a pinned post. His profile picture shows off his red-and-black punk-rock hair. He asks his followers:

“You have to explain Gen X to a 20-year-old using only:

  • one band
  • one movie
  • one TV show
  • one completely obsolete object
    What are your four picks?”
Gen X, Matty Stratton, Threads
A man on Threads asks a question of Gen X. Photo: Threads

Cassette tapes and Walkmans

In less than 24 hours, there are well over a thousand comments, ranging from quirky to serious. A few are very Gen X, but not exactly Upworthy (though those responses got plenty of likes). Others are quite earnest, and it’s a whole lot of fun.

Here are some of the responses:

“Nirvana, Singles, My So Called Life, VCR”

“The Violent Femmes, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Late Night With David Letterman (on NBC).” For their wildcard object, they got a bit detailed: “A yellow landline phone with a long-ass coiled cord that hangs on the kitchen wall and has a real metal bell inside”

“Depeche Mode, War Games, Miami Vice, Walkman”

“The Cure, Reality Bites, Beverly Hills 90210, Sony Walkman”

“New Order, Pretty in Pink, Square Pegs, Memorex cassette tapes”

“Loverboy, St Elmo’s Fire, Eight is Enough, Blank cassettes for mixed tapes”

“New Edition, Do The Right Thing, Living Single, VCR”

Some were specific to their location. “Gen X Canadian Edition: Alanis Morissette, Anne of Green Gables, Degrassi Jr. High, Pager”

This person cheated a little by including a TV lineup and not just one show: “Wham!, Risky Business, Love Boat followed by Fantasy Island, Acid-washed, yoked, and pleated jeans”

Adding a scent

One person changed the rules. “Not personal favorites but what I would choose for representation.

Nirvana (as Gen X, I hate being so obvious, )Reality Bites, Friends (watched in the same sense that ‘leave it to Beaver’ wasn’t the 50’s but an idealized and romanticized ’50’s,) pager
May I add a scent? CK One”

Gen X-ers rebel

Another common theme was the quintessential Gen X rebellion against the question itself. One person asks, “Why are we explaining anything to a 20-year-old?” Another, invoking the Gen X word of the century, declares, “Whatever. We don’t have to explain s–t.”

This Threader makes it clear that they will not be guided by random internet bait. “I don’t obey orders from random strangers on the internet. (Now THAT’S how you do it.)”

And here, a commenter nicely sums up the gist of Gen X: “I can only assume the complete lack of consensus on any answer in this thread is a direct consequence of everyone here drinking water out of sun-soaked garden hoses for the entirety of their childhood.”

To that, a fellow Gen X-er humorously adds, “That and eating orange sherbet out of toilet paper tubes.”

Add to Google News

Tags

More for You

bucket list, reverse bucket list, elderly woman, woman writing, making a list
Generations

Clinical psychologist shares why making a ‘reverse bucket list’ is a recipe for happiness

family, kids, lifehack
Family

A therapist couldn’t stop her toddler’s bedtime tantrums. A simple ‘sleeping selfie’ hack fixed the problem.

New Hampshire, library card, vintage magazine
Culture

Man returns 132-year-old magazine to library. Perfect timing helps him dodge a $12K late fee.

nature, funny, pets
Pets

A burglar broke in, ate their yogurt, and took a nap. Their golden retriever brought him a toy.

history, women's history, beauty
Culture

Historian shares the ‘unhinged’ ways women got the very in-vogue high foreheads of the Middle Ages

Get stories worth sharing delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, you accept beehiiv's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Our site's Privacy Policy applies.

Advertisement

Featured

All Featured Stories →
gofundme, foster cat, cat
Pets

They said her injured foster cat would need amputation, but she refuses to give up on him

Heather Wake
harsh truths, hard truths, life lessons, reality, adult life, adulting, psychology, imposter syndrome, askreddit, life hacks
Life Hacks

15 hard truths that people swear made their lives so much better

Tod Perry & Upworthy Staff
Generations

Woman featured in iconic Great Depression photo didn’t know she was famous until 40 years later

Jacalyn Wetzel & Upworthy Staff
parents, kids, children, art, artwork, parenting hacks, parenting advice
Dads

Dad and daughter relationships perfectly  explained in 10 paintings

Upworthy Staff