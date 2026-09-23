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They said her injured foster cat would need amputation, but she refuses to give up on him

Pip is a miracle waiting to happen.

By

Heather Wake

gofundme, foster cat, cat
Photo credit: GoFundMeMeet Pip, the foster cat with an Achilles injury who still loves to run.

While it’s true (and heartbreaking) that we can’t always shield our fur babies from the inevitable, there are times when a little voice tells us, “There’s a different way.” We should listen to that voice. 

For proud foster cat mom Bryn Murray of Connecticut’s Friends of Felines, that moment came when she met Pip

Pip: The little kitty with a big personality

gofundme, foster cat, cat
Photo credit: GoFundMe

At just a year old, Pip arrived at the shelter yowling and limping from a leg injury. He was, of course, terrified. But even then, Bryn recalled his driving need to connect with those around him. 

Bryn took Pip in, and she quickly fell in love with his vivacious personality. 

“Pip absolutely loves being alive. He wants to be part of everything. He chirps at my resident cat through the door like he has urgent business to discuss, rolls around on the kitchen floor showing his belly, loves car rides, gets ridiculously excited about Churu, and drools when you rub his chin just right. He is curious, affectionate, stubborn, hilarious, and completely convinced that every person, room, snack, and adventure should somehow involve him.”

…and a bleak prognosis

gofundme, foster cat, cat
Photo credit: GoFundMe

All this zest for life comes despite his injured leg, which Bryn learned was an Achilles tendon injury so severe that the vet recommended amputation. 

That seemed unfathomable to her for such a resilient, rambunctious kitten. 

“If you met Pip, you would understand why I could never stop trying for him…He wants to chase and wrestle and throw his whole body into play, the way any young cat should get to. And sometimes I watch him start to do exactly that, right up until his injured leg cannot follow through on what the rest of him has already decided to do.”

The second opinion that changed everything

gofundme, foster cat, cat
Photo credit: GoFundMe

And so, Bryn followed her instinct and got a second opinion. This time, she received a much more hopeful prognosis. 

The second vet, an orthopedic specialist, shared multiple surgical options worth pursuing first, which included reconstructing or grafting the damaged tendon or stabilizing the ankle, both of which could restore leg function.

‘Maybe one little life can bring a community together’

gofundme, foster cat, cat
Photo credit: GoFundMe

Without skipping a beat, Bryn set up a GoFundMe to raise money for Pip’s advanced imaging, surgery, rehabilitation, and follow-up care. So far, she has raised $1,420 toward her $2,000 goal. 

Through this entire process, Bryn has learned the importance of not giving up when that little voice says it’s not over. 

“To me, [Pip’s] story has become about more than an injured foster cat. It is about what can happen when someone asks one more question, seeks one more opinion, and refuses to believe that the first answer has to be the final one.”

And now, thanks to Pip’s generous donors, Bryn says the story is now “about the extraordinary things that can happen when strangers decide that one little life is worth showing up for.”

If you are able to help, you can find Pip’s GoFundMe page here

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