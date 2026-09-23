Dad and daughter relationships perfectly  explained in 10 paintings

It’s hard to truly describe the amazing bond between dads and their daughters. Being a dad is an amazing job no matter the gender of the tiny humans we’re raising. But there’s something unique about the bond between fathers and daughters. Most dads know what it’s like to struggle with braiding hair, but we also know that bonding time provides immense value to our daughters. In fact, studies have shown that women with actively involved fathers are more confident and more successful in school and business.
A Ukrainian artist affectionately known as Soosh created some ridiculously heartwarming illustrations of the bond between a dad and his daughter and put them on her Instagram feed. Sadly, her father wasn’t involved in her life when she was a kid. But she wanted to be sure her son, who was 9 at the time, didn’t follow in those footsteps.
“Part of the education for my kiddo, who I want to grow up to be a good man, is to understand what it’s like to be one,” Soosh told Upworthy.
10 pictures with a gamut of feels
There are so many different ways that fathers demonstrate their love for their little girls, and Soosh pretty much nails all of them.
1. Dads can do it all. Including hair.
2. They also make pretty great game opponents.
3. And the Hula-Hoop skills? Legendary.
4. Dads know there’s always time for a tea party regardless of the mountain of work in front of them.
5. Their puppeteer skills totally belong on Broadway.
6. Dads help us see the world from different views.
7. So much so that we never want them to leave.
8. They can make us feel protected, valued, and loved.
9. Especially when there are monsters hiding in places they shouldn’t.
10. Seeing the daddy-daughter bond as art perfectly shows how beautiful fatherhood can be.
Where to see more of her work
Soosh has made these paintings available for purchase for those who would love to have one of them grace their daughter’s room. They’re a great reminder of how powerful the bond can be between a father and daughter. Take a look at Soosh’s gallery here.
And in case you were wondering why she draws fathers instead of mothers, Soosh has an answer for that too: “The father is so big because he represents the huge importance of a loving parent or family member in a child’s life. And the little girl, who happens to be me, represents a child’s need for love, protection, and support. This documents what I hoped for my own personal experience, but in reality, it doesn’t matter if it’s a mother or father, because the universal message here is about love. No matter who gives it.”
This article originally appeared ten years ago. It has been updated.