Dad and daughter relationships perfectly  explained in 10 paintings

It’s hard to truly describe the amazing bond between dads and their daughters. Being a dad is an amazing job no matter the gender of the tiny humans we’re raising. But there’s something unique about the bond between fathers and daughters. Most dads know what it’s like to struggle with braiding hair, but we also know that bonding time provides immense value to our daughters. In fact, studies have shown that women with actively involved fathers are more confident and more successful in school and business.

A Ukrainian artist affectionately known as Soosh created some ridiculously heartwarming illustrations of the bond between a dad and his daughter and put them on her Instagram feed. Sadly, her father wasn’t involved in her life when she was a kid. But she wanted to be sure her son, who was 9 at the time, didn’t follow in those footsteps.

“Part of the education for my kiddo, who I want to grow up to be a good man, is to understand what it’s like to be one,” Soosh told Upworthy.

10 pictures with a gamut of feels

There are so many different ways that fathers demonstrate their love for their little girls, and Soosh pretty much nails all of them.

1. Dads can do it all. Including hair.

A father does his daughter’s hair. All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

2. They also make pretty great game opponents.

A father plays chess with his daughter. All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

3. And the Hula-Hoop skills? Legendary.

A dad hula hoops with his daughter. All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

4. Dads know there’s always time for a tea party regardless of the mountain of work in front of them.

A dad talks to his daughter while working at his desk. All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

5. Their puppeteer skills totally belong on Broadway.

A dad performs a puppet show for his daughter. All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

6. Dads help us see the world from different views.

A dad walks with his daughter on his back. All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

7. So much so that we never want them to leave.

A dad carries a suitcase that his daughter holds onto. All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

8. They can make us feel protected, valued, and loved.

A dad holds his sleeping daughter. All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

9. Especially when there are monsters hiding in places they shouldn’t.

A superhero dad looks over his daughter. All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

10. Seeing the daddy-daughter bond as art perfectly shows how beautiful fatherhood can be.

A dad takes the small corner of the bed with his daughter. All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

Where to see more of her work

Soosh has made these paintings available for purchase for those who would love to have one of them grace their daughter’s room. They’re a great reminder of how powerful the bond can be between a father and daughter. Take a look at Soosh’s gallery here.

And in case you were wondering why she draws fathers instead of mothers, Soosh has an answer for that too: “The father is so big because he represents the huge importance of a loving parent or family member in a child’s life. And the little girl, who happens to be me, represents a child’s need for love, protection, and support. This documents what I hoped for my own personal experience, but in reality, it doesn’t matter if it’s a mother or father, because the universal message here is about love. No matter who gives it.”

This article originally appeared ten years ago. It has been updated.