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Funny Texas nursing home bros from ‘Builder’s Club,’ assembling furniture for people in need

“These men need protecting at all costs.”

By

Emily Shiffer

retirement home, nursing home, builders club, texas, Legacy Oaks
Photo credit: Instagram/@csrlivingThe Builder's Club at Legacy Oaks of Midlothian in Midlothian, Texas.

Few things in life are harder than assembling a piece of furniture right out of the box. A group of selfless men with tons of patience and handyman skills at Legacy Oaks of Midlothian in Midlothian, Texas, however, are helping their community do just that—all while bringing lots of laughs.

Together, the five-man team formed the Builder’s Club to help fellow residents and community members assemble furniture for free. News of the rowdy crew spread quickly after a hilarious video was shared on the retirement home‘s Instagram page.

Followers fell in love with their generous hearts—and gentle ribs on each other.

The Builder’s Club goes viral

In the video that has been viewed over 4.5 million times, the Builder’s Club made its internet debut.

When one member was asked, “What’s your favorite thing about being in Builder’s Club?” he responded with humor. “It keeps me out of trouble,” he said. Another member quipped that his favorite thing was “watching him trying to stay out of trouble.”

The group is busy putting together a cabinet for a resident “free of charge.”

One member of the Builder’s Club told viewers, “I just enjoy building. That’s the main thing.” Another member added that it “gives me something to hang around with these guys for.”

The Builder’s Club is gifted free tools

In a follow-up video, the Builder’s Club opens a surprise package from two fans, a brother and sister named Brandon and Holly, who were inspired to bless them with brand-new toys to support their building projects.

In a letter, Brandon and Holly shared, “My sister Holly and I saw the video of you guys on Instagram. I was informed you may have some needs to make your job a little easier. We’ve thrown in a few things that might help and hope you can use them to continue your pursuits.”

The guys unbox a “castle of screwdrivers” that has a five-year warranty, which was the perfect lead-in to a good joke: “That’s more warranty than we’ve got! Lifetime guarantee!”

Another joked, “I’ll tell you what—put my name on the one with the battery!”

Builder's club, seniors, retirement community
The Builder’s Club helped build a toddler’s playhouse.
Photo Courtesy: Legacy Oaks of Midlothian Senior Living

How the Builder’s Club got started

The Builder’s Club began in 2024 after a complicated request: a resident needed help building a complex Christmas toy. Since then, the group has built “everything from Target cash registers and motorized ride-on vehicles to patio furniture and staff breakroom lockers.”

Justin Anderson, Executive Director at Legacy Oaks of Midlothian, said in a press release shared with Upworthy, “Depending on the complexity and size of the project, different people at different times will work on it. When we see boxes get delivered and we think they need to be built or assembled, we ask the owner if they want the Builder’s Club to do it for them.”

The Builder’s Club has expanded its outreach to the local Texas community.

“They’ve now built two of those playhouses for residents’ grandchildren, and the kids came to our community to receive them. It’s one of the best things I’ve seen here,” Anderson added.

Builder's club, seniors, wholesome
The Builder’s Club puts together a couch for a new resident.
Photo Courtesy: Legacy Oaks of Midlothian Senior Living

Viewers respond

Both videos got lots of love from viewers, who hyped up the Builder’s Club:

“These men need protecting at all costs.”

“Builders AND comedians 😂😂😂😂”

“I’d pay for a full season of these guys.”

“I love when the internet actually brings me joy!!! Love this!!!”

“Imagine if they could have a class of five or so youth to teach basic handy skills like this. They could change an entire generation.”

“Those are fellas I would love to hang out with. Btw, we need to keep him out of trouble 😂”

“This is great! All these men have skills from a lifetime of experience and it’s nice that they can keep using those skills! I bet they are a lot of fun too!”

“These gentlemen need to set up outside of a university dorm during move-in day!! ❤️”

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