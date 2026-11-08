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The newest parenting hack to stop tantrums instantly? Yelling ‘Jessica.’

Experts explain how this “magic” trick really works.

By

Heather Wake

By

Upworthy Staff

child, crying, tantrum
Photo credit: Arzella Bektas/PexelsA child crying.

Few forces are more powerful than a full-blown toddler tantrum. In those moments, when parents cycle through snacks, bribes, gentle-parenting scripts, and increasingly unhinged negotiations, all to no avail, it’s understandable they’d try almost anything. Including, apparently, summoning a mysterious woman named Jessica.

Having fallen out of popularity since its heyday in the ’80s, “Jessica” has found new life, not in classrooms, but in viral parenting videos.

This spring, desperate moms and dads across TikTok started shouting the name mid-meltdown and watching in stunned silence as their toddlers abruptly stop crying and look around for this offscreen character.

Parents everywhere are trying it

For Tiffani Ortega, a Florida mom, the tactic came out of sheer exhaustion. Her toddler, Luca, was in the middle of a familiar post-park meltdown while being buckled into his car seat, which he apparently “does not like,” she told Today.

In a viral clip, her husband can be heard saying, “Come here, Jessica. He’s crying. Are you going to stop crying? Because Jessica is coming. You want Jessica to come?”

The result was immediate: Luca was miraculously silent.

Meanwhile, in California, Evanthia Davis had a nearly identical experience with the viral hack. Hearing her daughter Delilah crying inside, she called out, “Jessica!”

Delilah stopped mid-cry and began looking around for Jessica.

“Wow, this worked so well. This will be my new go-to when my baby / toddler cries,” Davis wrote in the caption.

Yet another mom shared that she’s tried the trick three times. Each time, her daughter “magically stops crying and starts looking for the Jessica that does not exist.”

Naturally, the internet had thoughts. 

“Jessica, the new HR director of toddlers,” joked one person, while another added, “Jessica must run a strict program because these kids are shook.”

Why the Jessica parenting trick works

As funny as it looks, there’s actually some science behind why it works. As Dr. Deborah Gilboa, a family physician and resilience expert, told Today, toddlers have more “perseverance” than we might think, and with “object permanence,” the upsetting thing still exists in their minds even after it’s out of sight.

However, as child psychiatrist Dr. Willough Jenkins explained in a TikTok video, saying something unexpected, like “Where is Jessica?”, creates a “pattern interrupt.” That surprise pulls the upset kiddo out of the emotional loop, giving parents enough time to redirect their focus.

Experts say distraction techniques like this can be helpful in the moment, especially when emotions are running high. Redirecting attention, introducing something novel, or even changing the environment can help de-escalate a tantrum long enough for a calmer interaction to follow.

Of course, like all good magic tricks, it probably won’t work forever. Once your toddler catches on that Jessica never actually arrives, her power may fade.

Until then, she remains a surprisingly effective, slightly chaotic ally for parents everywhere. And hey, in the middle of a grocery store meltdown, we’ll take what we can get.

This article originally appeared in April. It has been updated.

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