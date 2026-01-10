upworthy
Add Upworthy to your Google News feed.
Google News Button
Culture

Photographer films empty, snowy street that sparks massive Millennial and Gen Z metaphor

"When I was in my 20s and it snowed... we would all meet at the bar."

snow, snow day, new york, nyc, new york city, bars, alcohol, millennials, gen z, gen x, generational differences
Photo credit: Canva

A New York man was curious why no young people were out at bars during a recent snow.

A photographer named Josh Alvarez recently ventured out into the snow one evening and noticed something he found peculiar: No one was out and about.

The New Yorker compiled video footage from several spots around Nyack, New York and posted it to Instagram. The scene was quite beautiful, with light snow flakes falling, leftover Christmas lights shining, and a fresh layer of powder covering nearly everything. There was also dead silence and no signs of people, save for a few footprints in the snow.

"When I was in my 20s and it snowed like this," he wrote in the caption, "we would all meet at the bar. Now nobody goes out anymore. Definitely different times."

In the post, he elaborated that he wasn't casting judgment on the younger generation. Rather, he was genuinely curious about how and why things had changed.

"I wonder why nobody goes out anymore how we used to? Is it just too expensive now? I’ve also noticed people prioritize their health more now, which is amazing! Us 80’s babies sure loved to party"

Millennials and Gen Xers chimed in with plenty of their own memories about younger, wilder days:

It seems the "blizzard bar crawl" was a major rite of passage for people living in cold climates in their 20s.

"Living in Manhattan in my 20s, we’d meet at the bar on a snowy Saturday and then call the bar across the street and challenge them to snowball fight in the middle of Second Avenue," one wrote.

"Mannnnn… snow day barcrawl was my favorite time of year. Use to have a bottle of Jameson in my bag so we could take shots as we were walking in the blizzard to get to another bar," said another.

snow, snow day, new york, nyc, new york city, bars, alcohol, millennials, gen z, gen x, generational differences Gen Z goes to bars far less than previous generations. Photo by Mick Haupt on Unsplash

"Walked to the bar and walked home during a snowstorm!! It was the best time! Actually met my husband at a bar during a NYC blizzard in 1982!" someone added.

"Oh but i have amazing memories of leaving bars in NYC at 4 am to a fresh snowfall and peace and quiet in the streets which was perfection"

"Don’t be sad those moments are no longer happening , be happy they ever happened in the first place"

There were opinions abound about the younger generation, as well:

"The younger generation doesn’t socialize. They are scared of their own shadow."

"We knew how to party and socialize- nothing would get in our way-The younger gen would rather pop gummies and sit on the couch alone"

"Boring group today..too busy staring at their phones"

It's true; generations that came of age during and after COVID-19 are different. They socialize less in person, are more anxious, and are less prone to drinking and partying. But it's not because they're "boring."

Gen Zers took to the comments to defend themselves against the accusations of being sticks-in-the-mud. Not least of all, was the cost of the fun night out Millennials remember so fondly. It has changed dramatically.

"We can’t afford to drink out anymore when the cocktails are $20 each" one wrote.

"Because we aren’t paying 90s and early 2000s prices. Yall literally ruined our 20s for us and then call us weird for not AFFORDING to be social. Minimum 9$ per drink, to get in 15-25$, uber or parking 20+," added another.

"Went out the other day in Anchorage and a beer was $8.25. Not cheap to hang out anymore," someone agreed.


@resumeofficial

Like of course we don’t drink, a cocktail is $20 #drinkingculture #genz #sober #dryjanuary #nodrinking #greenscreen #costofliving #inflation #expensive #sobercurious

Bar specials like ten cent wings or dollar bottles used to be the norm on certain nights per week. Today, they're rare. It's not just the snow, but rather the idea of a "pub crawl" in general is a bit of an antiquated concept with a typical beer costing an arm and a leg due to inflation and supply chain issues.

There's also the fact that Gen Z drinks notoriously less alcohol than previous generations. They're more aware of the adverse health effects and, yes, more likely to prefer THC. It all comes full circle when you think about alcohol as a social lubricant that's not really necessary for a generation that doesn't socialize in person as much.

Finally, consider the entire concept of a snow day. Millennials and Gen X think fondly of snow days as a kid; long days spent sledding and having snowball fights. It was a permission slip to have reckless, wild fun, even from a young age. Today's young people are more likely to be stuck inside finishing remote homework or attending digital lectures with fresh powder outside. The sight of snow doesn't fill them with that nostalgic glee.

However, people of all ages are craving more analog experiences these days. More tactile objects and interfaces, actual buttons instead of touch screens, vinyl records instead of Spotify, and even chatting with friends in a coffee shop versus texting. If there's ever a world where going to bars could be affordable for young people again, maybe a snow day bar crawl with friends could be just what the doctor ordered.

From Your Site Articles
generations
CultureJoy
Schools

Another school district just shifted to a 4-day week and parents are making themselves heard

America already has fewer school days than most other countries.

kids, school, school days, school week, schedule, 4 day week
Unsplash

Many school districts are moving to a 4-day week, but there are pros and cons to the approach.

American kids have fewer school days than most other major countries as it is, which poses a big challenge for families with two working parents. In a system designed for the "classic" stay-at-home mom model, it's difficult for many modern families to cover childcare and fulfill their work obligations during the many, many holidays and extra days off American children receive in school.

Some school districts, in fact, are ready to take things one step further with even fewer instructional days: for better or for worse.

Whitney Independent School District in Texas recently made news when it decided to enact a four-day week heading into the 2025 school year. That makes it one of dozens of school districts in Texas to make the change and over 900 nationally.

The thought of having the kids home from school EVERY Friday or Monday makes many parents break out in stress hives, but this four-day school week movement isn't designed to give parents a headache. It's meant to lure teachers back to work.

Yes, teachers are leaving the profession in droves and young graduates don't seem eager to replace them. Why? For starters, the pay is bad—but that's just the beginning. Teachers are burnt out, undermined and criticized relentlessly, held hostage by standardized testing, and more. It can be a grueling, demoralizing, and thankless job. The love and passion they have for shaping the youth of tomorrow can only take you so far when you feel like you're constantly getting the short end of the stick.

School districts want to pay their teachers more, in theory, but their hands are often tied. So, they're getting creative to recruit the next generation of teachers into their schools—starting with an extra day off for planning, catch-up, or family time every week.

Teachers in four-day districts often love the new schedule. Kids love it (obviously). It's the parents who, as a whole, aren't super thrilled.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

So far, the data shows that the truncated schedule perk is working. In these districts, job applications for teachers are up, retirements are down, and teachers are reporting better mental well-being. That's great news!

But these positive developments may be coming at the price of the working parents in the communities. Most early adopters of the four-day week have been rural communities with a high prevalence of stay-at-home parents. As the idea starts to take hold in other parts of the country, it's getting more pushback. Discussions on Reddit, Facebook, and other social media platforms are overrun with debate on how this is all going to shake up. Some parents, to be fair, like the idea! If they stay-at-home or have a lot of flexibility, they see it as an opportunity for more family time. But many are feeling anxious. Here's what's got those parents worried:

The effect on students' achievement is still unclear.

The execution of the four-day week varies from district to district. Some schools extend the length of each of the four days, making the total instructional time the same. That makes for a really long day, and some teachers say the students are tired and more unruly by the late afternoon. Some districts are just going with less instruction time overall, which has parents concerned that their kids might fall behind.

A study of schools in Iowa that had reduced instructional days found that five-days-a-week students performed better, on average.

Four-day school weeks put parents in a childcare bind.

Having two working parents is becoming more common and necessary with the high cost of living. Of course—"school isn't daycare!" But it is the safe, reliable, and educational place we send our kids while we we work.

Families with money and resources may be able to enroll their kids in more academics, extracurriculars, sports, or childcare, but a lot of normal families won't be able to afford that cost. Some schools running a four-day week offer a paid childcare option for the day off, but that's an added expense and for families with multiple kids in the school system, it's just not possible.

kids, school, school days, school week, schedule, 4 day week In a 4-day model, kids often (but not always) receive less instructional time. Photo by Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash

This will inevitably end with some kids getting way more screentime.

With most parents still working five-day weeks, and the cost of extra activities or childcare too high, a lot of kids are going to end up sitting around on the couch with their iPad on those days off. Adding another several hours of it to a child's week seems less than ideal according to expert recommendations.

Of course there are other options other than paid childcare and iPads. There are play dates, there's getting help from family and friends. All of these options are an enormous amount of work to arrange for parents who are already at capacity.

Working four days is definitely a win for teachers that makes the job more appealing. But it doesn't address the systemic issues that are driving them to quit, retire early, or give up their dreams of teaching all together.

@5th_with_ms.y

Replying to @emory here are my thoughts on my 4day work week as a teacher✨ #foryou #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #foryoupageofficiall #teachersoftiktokfyp #teachersoftiktok #teachertok #teachersbelike #teachertiktok #tik #tiktok #viralllllll #teachertoks #teaching #teacher #tok #viralvideo #teacherlife #viral #trendy #teacher #teaching #worklifebalance #worklife #publicschool #publiceducation #school #student

A Commissioner of Education from Missouri calls truncated schedules a "band-aid solution with diminishing returns." Having an extra planning day won't stop teachers from getting scapegoated by politicians or held to impossible curriculum standards, it won't keep them from having to buy their own supplies or deal with ever-worsening student behavior.

Some teachers and other experts have suggested having a modified five-day school week, where one of the days gets set aside as a teacher planning day while students are still on-site participating in clubs, music, art—you know, all the stuff that's been getting cut in recent years. Something like that could work in some places.

In any case, the debate over a shortened school week is not going away any time soon. More districts across the country are doing their research in preparation for potentially making the switch.

Many parents don't theoretically mind the idea of their busy kids having an extra day off to unwind, pursue hobbies, see friends, catch up on projects, or spend time as a family. They're also usually in favor of anything that takes pressure off of overworked teachers. But until we adopt a four-day work week as the standard, the four-day school week is always going to feel a little out of place.

This article originally appeared in February. It has been updated.

From Your Site Articles
school
SchoolsEducation
Friendship

Man who was mistakenly added to a group chat shares the moment he knew they'd be lifelong friends

"Now I know some pretty dope people."

group chat, happy accident, Brent Milner, Kendrick Constant, friendship
Photo Credit: Kendrick Constant

Kendrick Constant and Brent Milner attend a baseball game.

It was just one of those things: someone transposed two numbers, causing a ripple effect that changed the lives of total strangers.

In a popular Instagram Reel, a man named Kendrick Constant AKA "The New Guy" writes, "7 years ago I was added to a group chat by mistake…but there are no coincidences." He explained that, due to a number being incorrectly added on WhatsApp, he began receiving texts from complete strangers more than twice his age. They had been planning a party, and one after another, the texts came rolling in. Finally, he decided to pull a little gag.

The Reel continues with a screenshot of the group text where its members were all reminiscing about a "great dinner party." One even writes, "Feel more karaoke in our future together with the extended PC family. Next time, Tony picks the song and we bring Mimi's drums. I'll run down a kazoo or maybe a snare drum. On a serious note, one of the best night's I've had in Park City. Great friends with the Miners in common."

Finally, Constant chimes in. "I'm glad to hear your friendship is so strong and you had a great night. Happy birthday! Unfortunately, I believe I was mistakenly added to the group chat, or maybe the van forgot to pick me up." He then adds his face into their group photo and, well, now the friendship has officially been seeded.

Someone on the thread spots the photo edit and writes, "No way, is that our new CT friend in the second pic? Welcome!" Constant responds, "See you at the next one." The group begins calling him "The New Guy" and soon enough, he's officially part of the gang. He becomes especially close to a man named Brent Milner, who even asks him to make a video for his wife's 50th birthday. Constant is enthusiastically up for the task.

Cut to: the friendship keeps building and a few months later, it was time to meet up and play some music. Constant happens to play drums, and we see some snapshots of their fabulous band in a jam session.

Milner and Constant's friendship grew stronger, and when Milner's son Beck got accepted into Yale, Constant would join to support him at baseball games. The Reel ends with a screenshot of Brent's message, "Can't call him New Guy anymore. Kendrick is part of the Milner family now, thanks to a one transposition number of Paul's wife, Leia!"

Group chat, dinner party, Kendrick Constant, Brent Milner, photoshop Kendrick Constant photoshops himself into a group photo. Photo Credit: Kendrick Constant

Upworthy had a chance to chat with Constant, who told us there were over 40 text messages before he responded. "At first, I thought it was a normal group chat that I was supposed to be in. Then the next day I started reading through and I realized none of the names matched anyone I knew."

When asked what his first indication was that they were likely to become real friends, Constant shares it was their willingness to immediately go with the joke. "They went along with the banter when they said, 'See you at the 60th!' I was 23 at the time. Now my 30th is 15 days away. I'm expecting a video of them missing this evasive party bus."

We also spoke with Milner, who answers the same question abour how he "knew" they'd be pals. "How could you not want to know the young man who took the time to photoshop himself into the group after his sincere attempt to just let us know he was mistakenly added? His effort was simply just too funny to us to be ignored and he gave us an out and we didn't want it! However, in earnest it could have simply run its course had there not been a follow-up birthday party for my wife a few months later. When Kendrick video’d himself missing the bus on a snowy day (the group he entered all live in Park City), I simply felt I wanted to meet him in person, which was going to be possible that summer."

This is when they played music. As for how the jam band session came about, Milner explains that the band is simply a "group of friends interested in music who would play and sing together on vacation." He adds, "I asked him if he played any instruments or sang, he said he did and could play the drums. We gave him the date and the time and he showed up after work and the rest is history. Performance went great."

Kendrick Constant and friends have a jam band session. www.youtube.com, Kendrick Constant

Constant shares that he feels his life was altered because of this happy accident. "I mean younger was me was always open-minded and had a heart for people. Life can be challenging and beat you up along the way. This allowed me to continue to be open in the moments where I wasn't sure or hesitant. Its natural to be a skeptic, its wise to use good judgment in how vulnerable to be. However, staying good despite it all is a sign of strength and resilience that I recognize. Its a familiar feeling that I felt with the Milners."

Milner, like Constant, feels the friendship has truly improved his life. "I really enjoy having Kendrick in my life. We can talk about a range of topics and I have enjoyed his perspective. Beck (Milner's son) is 7-8 years younger than Kendrick and he is my oldest so I have enjoyed Kendrick’s perspective as a young adult and watching him navigate career changes and finding what makes him happy and motivated. I’ve also watched he and Beck blossom into a real friendship that has been fun to witness. I continue to appreciate Kendrick’s humor but also his character and his passions. He sometimes calls me a 'mentor.' I tell him that makes me feel old so I like 'friends.'"

Constant adds, "Brent has taught me a lot, made me more self aware and a better person and professional as a financial advisor. Our stance on topics aren't the same all the time, but we can agree to disagree from our different walks of life. Beck, his son, and I clicked better than I have with people I have known for over a decade. Its awesome that our relationship is real and has now spanned multiple generations."

Milner was pretty shocked by the virality of the moment. "I have actually been amazed at the online response. I am old so I don’t have any social media presence beyond what my children show me–witness that I call it a “distribution” not a group chat. I tried to tell Kendrick that I felt 'distribution' meant useful information being provided for a purpose and group chat meant an ongoing conversation. He responded that 40 texts implies a conversation."

Kendrick Constant, friendship, group chat, Beck, family, the Milner family Kendrick Constant has dinner with his friend Beck.Photo Credit: Kendrick Constant

He adds, "Humans seem to be getting lost in today’s world of divided echo chambers and divisions of non-substantive issues for which neither party is even close to an expert, and yet, people divide. At this point, Kendrick and I have covered a lot of ground from socio-economics, age-diversity, religion, and politics as examples. We don’t agree on every point but we learn from each other every time we talk deeply about our perspectives. When we both leaned into this we had no idea what was going to come of it nor did we care what the divisive markers were. It just seemed like we could learn and benefit from knowing each other and that is what we did. I wish we were closer and could see each other more but he and Beck have picked up that ball as they are not far from each other. Somehow, I think people can sense an old fashion friendship built here in the length of this relationship and the randomness of this story. "

Constant also shares that the story has inspired others. "People keep telling me it made them text someone they hadn’t talked to in years, or that they want to be added to the group chat. That the story made them cry, restored their faith in humanity. Its a great story and if it nudges people to be a little more open and human."

He adds that Brent has given him solid advice for the last many years. "Brent told me to be yourself and you will gravitate toward like-minded people. So it encouraged me to be truly authentic, embrace my individuality. Now I know some pretty dope people."

From Your Site Articles
friendship
FriendshipJoy
Pop Culture

In 1969, the Monkees appeared on The Johnny Cash Show and played a stunning, original country song

"Nine Times Blue" is a jaw dropping intersection of craftsmanship and pure talent.

the monkees, nume times blue, monkees live, monkees country, johnny cash show
via Colleen Gruver/YouTube

The Monkees perform on "The Johnny Cash Show."

The great debate about The Monkees is whether they were a real band or just a group of actors thrown together for a TV show. The answer is yes. They were actors cast to play an American version of The Beatles, and many of their early songs were written by big-time professional songwriters such as Tommy Boyce, Bobby Hart, Neil Diamond, Carole King, and Gerry Goffin.

However, The Monkees would pick up their own instruments, play on the 1967 Headquarters album, and perform as a live band on sold-out tours. After a resurgence in the '80s, the band enjoyed a lucrative career as a legacy act, with various members continuing to perform as The Monkees until Michael Nesmith died in 2021. Nesmith, originally a country singer from Dallas, Texas, wrote several of The Monkees' hits, including "Mary, Mary," "Papa Gene's Blues," "The Girl I Knew Somewhere," and "Listen to the Band," and was a driving force in the group being taken seriously as musicians.



By the summer of 1969, The Monkees' TV series was off the air, and the affable Peter Tork had exited the group, citing exhaustion. The remaining three soldiered on, performing on The Johnny Cash Show to promote their latest album, Instant Replay. The band chose to perform "Nine Times Blue," a country song written by Nesmith that he had demoed at the time but wouldn't be released until he recorded it as a solo artist in 1970.

The performance is a wonderful reminder that The Monkees were great comedic actors and accomplished musicians. Davy Jones and Micky Dolenz do a fantastic job singing harmonies on the chorus, while Nesmith plays some nice fills on his Gibson acoustic.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Later in the show, The Monkees joined Cash for a performance of his 1966 novelty song, "Everybody Loves a Nut," which perfectly suited the band's comedic sensibilities. Two weeks after the release, Cash scored one of his biggest hits with "A Boy Named Sue," recorded live at San Quentin prison.

A few months later, Nesmith left The Monkees to pursue a country-rock career, first with the seminal group The First National Band, which scored a Top 40 hit with "Joanne" from the album Magnetic South.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Although Nesmith's country-rock albums of the '70s were moderately successful, he was still overshadowed, as a musician, by The Monkees' towering success and subsequent downfall. In the '70s, it wasn't easy for Nesmith to get the respect he was due as a country artist. But in the years leading up to his death in 2021, Nesmith's work was reappraised, and he was seen as a brilliant songwriter who anticipated the rise of alt-country.

The Monkees hold a complicated place in rock 'n' roll history. While some see them as a prefabricated band assembled to cash in on The Beatles' success, others recognize them as talented musicians brought together under bizarre circumstances who forged their own path and created something fresh and innovative, only earning proper respect years later.

From Your Site Articles
the monkees
Pop CultureMusic
Pop Culture

Fascinating video reveals 7 reasons why people in the past looked so much older

Why did teenagers in the 50s look 45?

1950s year book, old photos, college annual, students, 1950s america
via The Wittenberger/Wikimedia Commons

The Wittenberger College 1956 yearbook.

Ever look through your parents’ high school yearbook and all the teenagers look like they are 35 years old? When you think about how teenagers look today, the difference is striking. But why? Did people grow up much faster back in the day, or is there something else at play?

If you look back to the 1980s, there’s a clear difference between actors Paul Rudd and Wilford Brimley at 50.

Sure, that's a cherry-picked, extreme version of the difference in how people age, but it does support the idea that just a few decades ago, people aged much faster.

In a recent video, the folks at Recollection Road did a deep dive into why your average high school junior in 1958 looked like a 55-year-old bank manager, and they found seven reasons. They were a mix of environmental and cultural factors that boiled down to one central point: people are much healthier these days.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

1. Smoking

“Cigarettes were everywhere: in diners, in offices, even on airplanes. In the 1950s, it wasn't unusual to see a mother with a baby in one arm and a cigarette in the other. High school kids would light up behind the gym, and by adulthood, many were chain smokers.”

A Gallup poll found that in 1954, 45% of U.S. adults smoked cigarettes at least once a week. Compare this with 2024, when only 11% of Americans smoked a cigarette in the previous week.

2. Sun exposure

“Back in the 1960s and 1970s, a summer tan wasn't just fashionable, it was almost required. People slathered on baby oil, laid out under the blazing sun, and cooked. There was no SPF 50. In fact, lotion was designed to help you burn faster for a deeper tan. Families on vacation didn't think twice about spending hours on the beach with no shade. By the time they were in their 30s or 40s, the sun had also carved wrinkles and dark spots into their skin.”


3. Fashion

“Think about old photos of your parents or grandparents. A 25-year-old man in 1948 was often dressed in a suit and tie, maybe even a fedora. A young woman might be wearing a conservative dress and practical shoes. By modern standards, those styles look more grown-up, more like something we'd expect from someone middle-aged.”

4. Life was harder

“Someone who grew up during the Great Depression often started working as a teenager to help put food on the table. A lot of young men were drafted into World War II or Vietnam before they were even old enough to legally drink. That kind of responsibility leaves its mark. … Even women carried heavy burdens. In the 1950s, a young mother might have had three or four kids by the time she was 25, while also running a household without modern conveniences like microwaves or dishwashers.”


5. Drinking

“Having a three martini lunch was common in the business world of the 1960s. Beer was practically considered a food group in some households. Combine that with less knowledge about exercise and health, and you can see why bodies wore down faster, giving people an older appearance earlier in life.”

There has been a sharp decline in the number of Americans who consume alcohol. In 1971, 71% of Americans had the occasional drink, but that number dropped to 54% in 2025. The decline in drinking is attributed to concerns over alcohol’s effect on health and a decrease in consumption amongst younger people.


6. Cultural expectations

"By their mid-20s, most people in the 1950s and ‘60s were married, raising children, and working full-time jobs. Life was about responsibility, not self-expression. They dressed older, behaved older, and carried themselves as adults.”

7. Testosterone

“Studies show that the average testosterone has been steadily declining for decades. Men in the 1950s and ‘60s often had higher natural testosterone than men today, which gave them more muscle mass, broader builds, and in some cases, more facial hair. While that might sound like it would make them look younger, it often had the opposite effect. The heavy brows, thick body hair, and rugged features made young men look tougher, older, and more weathered than their actual age.”

From Your Site Articles
aging
Pop CultureFashion
Education & Information

Employment lawyer reveals the four text messages you should never send to a coworker

When it comes down to it, they're there to make money.

employee; employment law; work friends; work bestie; coworker boundaries; work boundaries; work life balance
Photo credit: Canva

Employment lawyer reveals 4 texts to never send a coworker

It's not uncommon for people to have a "work bestie" or "work spouse." Often, people spend a lot of their waking hours at work, so they're bound to feel like they've made true friendships with their coworkers. Before too long, numbers get exchanged, and they find themselves venting after hours about work, but this may not be a good thing.

Ed Hones is an employment attorney in Seattle, Washington, and he is not only discouraging coworkers from thinking of each other as friends, but also sharing what texts people should never send their colleagues. As an employment lawyer, Hones sees the legal fallout of the lines between friends and coworkers being blurred. Though he isn't saying people can't text their coworkers, he lists four specific types of texts to never send in case of a lawsuit.

"I see great cases destroyed every single day from one thing: old text messages," Hones reveals. "You might think that your text thread with your coworker is a safe space to vent, joke, or even scheme, but let me be clear about this one thing: it is not. In the eyes of the law, those text messages are evidence, and if you ever have to sue your employer for something, defense attorneys will find a way to get those text messages and destroy your credibility and tank your case."

employee; employment law; work friends; work bestie; coworker boundaries; work boundaries; work life balance Smiling at work, checking messages during a break.Photo credit: Canva

Of course, no one plans to sue their employer or to have their employer sue them, but sometimes things happen that result in lawsuits. Once a lawsuit is filed, discovery often follows, which means phone records and other device communications can be requested. If you've been trash-talking your boss or making egregious claims, you may be stuck having to explain it in court. But avoid sending these four texts, and you won't have to worry about your employer finding something to use against you in a lawsuit.

1. Asking a coworker to bend the rules

Hones explains that this often happens in the form of asking someone to clock you in or initial a form they forgot to complete. It may be something you think everyone does every once in a while at their place of employment, but sending a text message is documenting the request. Explicitly asking a coworker to break this employment policy can result in termination being justified. The employment attorney implores people to avoid doing it completely.

employee; employment law; work friends; work bestie; coworker boundaries; work boundaries; work life balance Man focused on his phone screen, deep in thought.Photo credit: Canva

2. Awkwardly acknowledging something inappropriate

"Here is the scenario," Hones says. "A coworker or supervisor texts you something inappropriate. Maybe it's a dirty joke or a comment about your private life, or medical condition. It makes you uncomfortable, but you have to see this person at the office tomorrow, and you don't want to make it awkward, so you reply with an LOL, laughing emoji, or a thumbs up. But if you send that text, you're walking into a legal trap called "The Unwelcome Standard.'" This means that if this behavior turns into harassment or creates a hostile environment, legally, it can be seen as being acceptable due to responses to inappropriate texts in the past.

3. Texting about job hunting

It's not uncommon for frustration to boil over and result in someone declaring they're going to start looking for a new job. Not every text or annoyed utterance about needing to find different employment is serious. Sometimes it is about blowing off steam, but other times it's truthful. Hones says not to let your employer be the one to decipher the difference in a court of law, because it may not work out in your favor. It could reduce an employee's lost wages claims, eliminate the ability to claim work conditions that resulted in an abrupt resignation, and even result in the company pushing an employee out if the text is revealed before they resign.

4. Talking trash about your boss or company

"We all need to vent, but doing it via text message hands the employer the perfect cover story," says Hones. This comes into play when an employee sues for discrimination or wrongful termination. According to the employment lawyer, if an employee sues for one of those reasons, the burden shifts to the employer to prove they didn't fire the employee for an illegal reason. If the employer discovers the negative texts about them, then it could give legitimacy to their claims if they have lied about the reasons someone was terminated. Hones says it's common for employers to lie in these cases by saying the employee was disrespectful or a bad employee, and texts trash-talking the boss would strengthen their argument.

employee; employment law; work friends; work bestie; coworker boundaries; work boundaries; work life balance Focused multitasking at the office.Photo credit: Canva

Hones explains in another video that it's not wise to assume your coworker-turned-friend will have your back in an employment investigation. Often, people need their jobs and are unwilling to risk them to help someone else keep theirs. Becoming overly familiar with a coworker may feel genuine and comfortable, but maintaining certain boundaries will help protect you legally should you ever have to sue your employer.

"Work relationships do not necessarily have to be friendly to be healthy," Dr. Maya Reynolds, MD, MPH, Psychiatrist and Behavioral Health Spokesperson at Choice Point Health, explains to Upworthy. "Keeping personal relationships and work relationships separated keeps a person free from additional emotional entanglement, rivalry, and disappointment. Because when work relationships step into personal life, promotions or disagreements can feel personal rather than professional, which brings a great emotional toll on oneself. Also, maintaining boundaries at work promotes your psychological safety."

From Your Site Articles
work bestie
Education & InformationEducation
Trending Stories