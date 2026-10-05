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Queen’s Brian May turned 157 acres of private land into a 100,000-tree reserve and animal rescue

Locals now call the reserve “May’s Wood.”

By

Emily Shiffer

brian may, brian may queen, brian may animals, brian may wildlife, brian may nature reserve
Photo credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr & Maria Slough/The Pawtraits ExhibitionQueen guitarist Brian May's nature reserve is a wildlife sanctuary.

Brian May is best known as Queen’s legendary guitarist, but nature conservation is another important part of his life. May, who also earned his PhD in astrophysics and has helped NASA, loves this planet and all its wildlife.

In 2013, May announced that he had purchased 157 acres of land that was due to be developed into housing in Bere Regis, Dorset, England. He intended to transform it into a nature reserve where native British trees and wildlife could thrive.

During a July 2012 interview, May told The Sunday Times, “Queen is a huge part of my life, but I do have other interests. People know about the astrophysics, but I love gardening, too, and I’ve always been passionate about the welfare of our wonderful British wildlife.”

Since then, the former farmland has been cultivated into a woodland wildlife sanctuary and animal rescue.

Watch on  YouTube

May purchased the land in 2012

May worked with local residents and wildlife officials to make the plans for the nature reserve. In a February 2013 BBC interview, May shared his plans for the freshly purchased former farmland.

“Basically, this will be a wildlife sanctuary without boundaries. It will be a corridor for wildlife,” he said. “Our hope is that it will be a gift to future generations who live here.”

May added that he will likely not be around to see the sanctuary fully mature.

“But for our children, our grandchildren, it ought to be a beautiful place for the future,” he added.

Before May bought the land, there was talk of using it for housing instead. The news of May’s intention to preserve the land made locals incredibly happy.

Watch on  YouTube

First trees are planted in 2013

In September 2013, the first native trees were planted on the farmland. A ceremony was held on Sept. 28, 2013, and May was present to help. He planted the reserve’s first oak tree with local residents, who call it “May’s Wood.”

In a press release, the reserve’s greenery plans were laid out.

“The margins of the woodland will have a graduated edge with lower growing woody shrubs such as viburnum, hazel, hawthorn, bird cherry and spindle being planted though areas retained and managed for wild flowers,” it said. “All the young plants being used have been grown in the UK from seed taken from healthy trees or local sources. They are predominately native species, with the exception of walnut and conifer to provide winter cover.”

Today, over 100,000 trees thrive in the woodland.

May’s Wood is also home to Harper Asprey Wildlife Rescue

Helping animals is also one of May’s passions, and the Harper Asprey Wildlife Rescue is now headquartered on the land. Animal advocate Anne Brummer founded the rescue and co-founded the animal welfare and conservation organization Save Me Trust with May.

They care for healthy and struggling animals on the reserve, which is home to native British animals including badgers, foxes, hedgehogs, and deer. According to the BBC, it rescues an average of 750 British wildlife animals annually.

May told The Sunday Times, “When I’m gone, people will no doubt remember me for Queen, but I would much rather be remembered for attempting to change the way we treat our fellow creatures. That would be something to be proud of.”

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