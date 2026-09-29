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Public speaking expert shows how the 3-part structure of Madonna’s VMA speech can be used by anyone

“Open with a vulnerable story.”

By

Cecily Knobler

Madonna, VMAs, MTV, communication
Photo credit: Chris Weger, Wikimedia CommonsMadonna performs onstage.

Madonna won seven awards at the 2026 MTV VMAs this week, adding to her already impressive 19 trophies. (Her total of 26 awards puts her just behind Beyoncé and Taylor Swift for the record for the most Video Music Awards.)

At just two years shy of 70, she did what she has always done: she sent intentional shockwaves through her fandom and the press. One media expert claims her speech at the show demonstrates that she knows exactly what she’s doing, as always.

However you view Madonna’s music and the constant reinvention of her image through clothes, makeup, and props, you can’t ignore how incredibly savvy she is. After opening the award show (which she hadn’t done in 23 years), she swept up her trophies with ease.

Madonna shows us how it’s done

Jen Gottlieb, a media expert and co-founder of Super Connector Media, shared an Instagram post with a succinct breakdown of why Madonna’s speech at the VMAs was actually quite impactful. She explains, while cutting back and forth between the speech itself, that there is “actually structure to an iconic speech. You can use it, whether your speech is 60 minutes or 60 seconds. Madonna showed us exactly how it’s done, and I’m gonna break it down.”

Cut to Madonna on stage in her fishnet tights and leather bustier. She begins, “43 years ago, I had a little problem with my shoes. And one of my stilettos fell off, and I dove onto the stage to try to, like, make myself look cute and sexy and like I meant to do it. My dress went up, and my butt cheek was hanging out, and in those days, butt cheeks were not hanging out. I just want to remind you.”

This is met with laughter. Madonna continues, “And I went backstage feeling really proud of myself, and my manager told me that my career was over. I really want you to know that I spent the last year and a half finding myself, believing in myself, and really making the music that I wanted to make.”

Watch on  YouTube

She adds, after a round of applause, “I hope for all of you tonight is that you spend the next year or the rest of your life doing the same. Finding yourself and believing in yourself.”

Three part structure

Gottlieb pops back in to, as promised, break down Madonna’s “three-part structure.”

  1. A chyron reads: “Open with vulnerable story.”

She shares, “Step one: She did a cold open to a story. What was important about this story is that it was a vulnerable story. So it immediately made Madonna more human. We connect with her because she was sharing a story of how she kind of ‘messed up.’”

  1. A chyron reads: “The ‘realization’ for the speaker”

“Step two was her sharing her awakening or her realization as a result of that story. She spent time believing in herself, finding herself, and making the music that she wanted to make.”

  1. A chyron reads: “Give a takeaway for the audience.”

“Step three is the most important part of the whole thing. She brings it back to the audience and gives the audience a takeaway.”

Gottlieb sums it up by restating: “Every powerful speech begins with a vulnerable story, a realization, or a lesson for the speaker. Then a lesson for the audience.”

Makes it ‘look like a blunder’

In less than one day, there are over 8,000 likes on Instagram alone. One commenter shares, “She did (it) all purposely – then made it look like a blunder. Then made it part of the folklore by repeating it again and again ..watch that MTV performance it does not look like a mistake . She threw the shoe out. THAT is the real lesson to learn from her and her speech – how to create a legend.”

Another adds that this structured speech can work for nearly anything. “Love this. It’s also a great structure for an email, video, book chapter or podcast interview. So darn versatile! Thanks for sharing.”

This Instagrammer commented that it’s these kinds of purposeful choices that keep Madonna an icon. “She’s the Queen of Pop! Polarizing, but difficult to ignore. According to the metrics VMA 2026 had 51% more viewership than last year’s. That’s My Madonna’s star power!”

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