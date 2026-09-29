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Nathan Fielder became obsessed with pilots’ mental health. The U.S. Senate just took action.

For years, pilots have hidden their struggles for fear of losing their license. Fielder’s bizarre comedy series might be making a difference.

By

Evan Porter

nathan fielder, nathan for you, the rehearsal, pilots, airplanes, flying, mental health, aviation, FAA, depression, plane crash, social experiment, congress, senate, government
Photo Credit: Wikimedia and CanvaNathan Fielder's comedy-slash-documentary show about pilots may soon lead to real legislation.

Flying on an airplane is extremely safe, all things considered, but tragic accidents do happen. And much of the time, they’re quite preventable. While pilots are highly trained and the machines are expensive and finely tuned, flying still has a very human element that most of us never see.

The social dynamics inside the cockpit can be complicated, unpredictable, and sometimes dangerous.

Fortunately, the U.S. Senate just passed two bills to improve mental health support for pilots and aviation professionals, making the sky safer for all of us. The momentum behind the bills came from an extremely unexpected place.

Comedian and documentarian Nathan Fielder took an interest in the mental health of pilots

If you’re not familiar with Nathan Fielder, his work is tough to describe. Part comedy, documentary, and social experiment with a hefty dash of satire layered throughout, Fielder trades in the surreal. You’re never quite sure exactly what you’re watching, or what will happen next.

But one insight from season two of his hit show The Rehearsal, which aired in 2025, was extremely accurate.

Fielder noticed a pattern in black box recordings from plane crashes caused by pilot error: the copilot or first officer seemed too intimidated to confront the captain about unsafe behavior.

It’s a known phenomenon. A study in the Journal of Aviation, Aeronautics, and Aerospace reads, “Inadequate communication, together with incomplete decision-making, and ineffective teamwork in cockpit crews might cause fatal mistakes and accidents.” The authors go on to describe several fatal accidents that “were primarily caused by the failure of first officers to speak up and convey safety-related information or because of captain pilots’ reluctance to listen to first officers’ warnings.”

The study examines the strict hierarchy within flight crews and a culture of reprimanding those who do not follow orders.

Interestingly, Fielder’s exploration of the subject in The Rehearsal led him deeper into the mental health of pilots. What he found was that, just as pilots could be quick to get in trouble for disobeying a superior, they could just as easily lose their certification entirely for admitting to any kind of mental health struggles.

Watch on  YouTube

The Rehearsal shines a light on two forgotten mental health bills

The ramifications of Fielder’s research and social experiments are obvious. For starters, there are the extreme fringe cases, like Germanwings flight 4U 9525. The plane was intentionally crashed in 2015 by the co-pilot, who had been concealing severe depression from his employer for years.

One hundred fifty people were killed in the incident.

But there are also more everyday cases. Pilots hiding anxiety, depression, PTSD, or mood disorders; and other crew members who do not feel empowered to step in to keep everyone on board safe.

The United States legislature has been trying to fix this problem for years. But two key bills remained stuck in Congress until The Rehearsal brought them into the national spotlight.

Watch on  YouTube

The John A. Hauser Mental Health in Aviation Act and the Aviation Medication Transparency Act began gaining new steam late last year, shortly after the show aired. Fielder says he was told the show played a big role in reigniting the conversation around the legislation.

“I don’t know if it did anything, but it was nice to hear,” Fielder said, per Deadline.

In September 2026, the Senate passed the two bills, and they will head back to the House of Representatives for a vote. Together, they allocate more funding for mental health support and training for aviation professionals and provide guidance on which medications pilots may take openly without risking their certification.

Watch on  YouTube

Like much of Fielder’s work, The Rehearsal is absurd, surreal, hilarious, and often extremely silly. But that’s often the best way to get a message to the biggest audience. Keen viewers will understand that even the most ridiculous comedy often has a nugget of uncomfortable truth hiding just beneath the surface.

If these two bills for pilots pass, we’ll all be a little safer, and we’ll have a new appreciation for Fielder’s ability to take that uncomfortable truth and bring it to the masses in a way only he can.

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